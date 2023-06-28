Four more charged in smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that four more people have been charged in relation to 53 migrants who died after being smuggled into the United States last summer. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- One year after 53 migrants, including eight children and a pregnant woman, were found dead in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned on the side of a San Antonio road, federal authorities announced that four more people have been arrested and charged in connection to their deaths. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Riley Covarrubias-Ponce, 30; Felipe Orduna-Torres, 28; Luis Alberto Rivera-Leal, 37; and Armando Gonzales-Ortega, 53, have been indicted for their roles in the alleged human smuggling conspiracy. Advertisement

The four Mexican nationals were arrested a day prior in the Texas cities of San Antonio, Houston and Marshall, prosecutors said.

"Human smugglers prey on migrants' hope for a better life -- but their only priority is profit," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "Tragically, 53 people who had been loaded into a tractor-trailer in Texas and endured hours of unimaginable cruelty lost their lives because of this heartless scheme.

"Human smugglers who put people's lives at risk for profit and break our laws cannot hide for long: We will find you and bring you to justice."

Last June 27, a tractor-trailer was found abandoned in San Antonio. Inside, the bodies of 48 people were found, though the death toll would climb to 53 in the days that followed. Eleven others were injured.

There was no water in the trailer for the more than 60 migrants and the air conditioning was broken.

In the court document announced Tuesday, prosecutors accuse the four Mexican nationals of participating in a conspiracy to illegally smuggle migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico into the United States and were behind the smuggling effort that resulted in the June 27, 2022, tragedy.

Prosecutors said the four organized the retrieval of the empty tractor-trailer and its hand-off to the driver, Homero Zamorano Jr. of Elkhart, Texas., who drove it to a Laredo, Texas, address where the migrants were loaded onto the vehicle that was then driven roughly three hours to San Antonio.

The four people are also accused of coordinating, facilitating and communicating with each other about the vehicle's journey to San Antonio where members of the organization met the tractor and found dozens of dead bodies and more than 15 other people in need of medical attention in its trailer.

Prosecutors said that some of those charged knew the trailer's air-conditioning unit was malfunctioning.

"These smugglers' knowledge and criminal acts led to dangerous temperatures in that vehicle," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said in prepared remarks. "And as those temperatures rose, those people banged and scratched and clawed and yelled out for their humanity."

Each of the four Mexican nationals have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death, conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death and transportation of illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

If convicted, each faces a maximum life sentence.

Zamorano, along with Christian Martinez of Palestine, Texas, were previously indicted in July.