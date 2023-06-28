Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2023 / 2:24 PM

More than 800 domestic U.S. flights canceled ahead of holiday weekend

By Matt Bernardini
Nearly 800 U.S. flights were cancelled Wednesday morning as airlines struggled to deal with a surge in passengers. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Nearly 800 U.S. flights were cancelled Wednesday morning as airlines struggled to deal with a surge in passengers. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- More than 800 flights in the U.S. have been canceled as of Wednesday morning, as airlines prepare for a surge of passengers ahead of the holiday weekend.

Wednesday's numbers are still an improvement from Tuesday, when nearly 10,000 flights were canceled or delayed. Inclement weather and staffing shortages have been blamed for the problems.

Advertisement

Data from flight tracker FlightAware showed that United led the way with 412 flight cancelations, followed by JetBlue with 91 canceled flights, Republic Airways with 80 canceled flights, and Delta with 62 canceled flights as of 2 p.m. EDT.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Tuesday that things are better than they were last summer. But he conceded in remarks to investors that his airline "still [is] not running as optimally as it needs to run. We have improvements we can make. Substantial improvements, over where we were last summer."

The onslaught of delays comes after the Biden administration announced a plan last month, to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.

The strategy would force airlines to provide cash refunds and expanded perks when stranded passengers accrue extra expenses for things like meals and hotels.

Advertisement

Currently, no airliner in the country is required to offer reimbursements for meals, lodging, and rebooking during flight delays caused by routine issues such as mechanical problems.

"You deserve to be fully compensated," Biden said. "Your time matters. The impact on your life matters."

Read More

3 European online travel companies commit to quick flight cancellation refunds Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays

Latest Headlines

DOJ launches program aimed at missing, murdered Indigenous people
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
DOJ launches program aimed at missing, murdered Indigenous people
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an outreach program to help address cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Delta flight makes emergency landing in North Carolina with nose gear up
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delta flight makes emergency landing in North Carolina with nose gear up
June 28 (UPI) -- A Boeing 717 operated by Delta made an emergency landing with its nose gear up at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Pew poll: 60% of Americans say gun violence is growing problem
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pew poll: 60% of Americans say gun violence is growing problem
June 28 (UPI) -- A Pew research Center poll published Wednesday shows 60% of Americans believe gun violence is a very big national problem. But the poll also shows an even split as to whether gun ownership increases or decreases safety.
Carnegie organization honors 'Great Immigrants' for their contributions to America
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Carnegie organization honors 'Great Immigrants' for their contributions to America
June 28 (UPI) -- The Carnegie Corporation of New York honored 35 immigrants who became naturalized U.S. citizens. The list includes two Nobel Prize laureates, a well-known actor, a congressperson, and an Olympian.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren slams Treasury secretary's openness to bank mergers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren slams Treasury secretary's openness to bank mergers
June 28 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, criticizing her idea that it was ok for banks to get bigger.
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
June 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after the chokehold death Jordan Neely on a subway train.
Mortgage applications jump 3%, still down double-digits from 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mortgage applications jump 3%, still down double-digits from 2022
June 28 (UPI) -- The number of people taking out mortgage applications for a home climbed 3% from the week before but remained 21% lower from the same time last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
$200B in pandemic relief funds lost to scammers, government watchdog finds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
$200B in pandemic relief funds lost to scammers, government watchdog finds
June 28 (UPI) -- More than $200 billion in federal funds intended to help small businesses during the pandemic were fleeced by scammers, the U.S. Small Business Administration says in a report on fraud in government programs.
Google is cutting jobs at its Waze mapping app
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google is cutting jobs at its Waze mapping app
June 28 (UPI) -- Google is cutting an unknown number of jobs from the Waze mapping service it acquired for $1.3 billion in 2013. The layoffs come as Google merges Waze into the company's Geo division.
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
June 28 (UPI) -- Rankin County, Mississippi Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Tuesday deputies alleged to have beaten and tortured two men during a drug raid on a home have been fired. One of the men was shot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement