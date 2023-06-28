Trending
June 28, 2023 / 2:28 PM

Delta flight makes emergency landing in North Carolina with nose gear up

By Adam Schrader
As a Frontier plane lands, Delta planes sit idle at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on December 26, 2021. Delta Flight 1092, which had 96 customers and five crew members onboard, made the emergency landing Wednesday in North Carolina after the plane's nose gear did not go down. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
As a Frontier plane lands, Delta planes sit idle at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on December 26, 2021. Delta Flight 1092, which had 96 customers and five crew members onboard, made the emergency landing Wednesday in North Carolina after the plane's nose gear did not go down. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

June 28 (UPI) -- A Boeing 717 operated by Delta made an emergency landing with its nose gear up at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement that Delta Flight 1092, which had 96 customers and five crew members onboard, made the emergency landing after the plane's nose gear did not go down. No customers or crew members were injured.

The flight had departed from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia at 7:25 a.m. EDT bound for Charlotte. As the plane approached its destination, pilots received a "nose gear unsafe" indication.

"The crew initiated a missed approach procedure to further investigate the indication," Delta said in the statement.

Delta said the pilots flew the plane past the airport's air traffic control tower to allow air traffic controllers on the ground to visually inspect the plane.

"That observation indicated that the nose landing gear doors were open, but the nose gear itself remained in the up position," Delta said.

The plane made its landing at 8:58 a.m. EDT and remained on the runway during the landing.

"Our focus is now to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely," Delta said in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for what they experienced."

The FAA will investigate why the nose gear did not come down during the landing, officials told CNN.

The airport said in a statement that the runway remains closed as workers remove the plane. Two other runways at the airport remain open.

