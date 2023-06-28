Only injuries reported after Amtrak train hits truck, derails in California

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 people partially derailed Wednesday in Southern California after slamming into a truck at a crossing. At least 15 people suffered minor injuries. The truck driver was hospitalized. Photo courtesy of Ventura County Fire Department

June 28 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train, carrying nearly 200 people, partially derailed Wednesday in Southern California after slamming into a truck at a crossing. The Amtrak Coast Star Light train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle, was in the city of Moorpark at 11:15 a.m. when it crashed into a water truck. No one was seriously injured, but the train suffered "severe damage" and three of its eight cars derailed. The truck was demolished in the crash. Advertisement

"Some of the cars have derailed but are still upright," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department wrote in a tweet.

At least 15 people on the train suffered minor injuries, according to deputies who said the truck driver was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the driver's condition, but the sheriff's department said he was speaking with law enforcement officers at the scene.

Amtrak said it will conduct a "full investigation," which is expected to determine why the truck was on the tracks.

"There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries," Amtrak said in a statement Wednesday.

"Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation."

The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted a video of the derailed cars and photos of the damage, saying crews had to quickly douse a fire under the train when they arrived at the scene.

Many of the passengers walked off the train and into a nearby field where they were transported from the area on buses.