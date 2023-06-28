Google is cutting jobs at its Waze mapping app

June 28 (UPI) -- Google is cutting an unknown number of jobs from the Waze mapping service it acquired for $1.3 billion in 2013. The layoffs come as Google merges Waze into the company's Geo division.
"We have decided to transition Waze's ads monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps," Geo division executive Chris Phillips wrote in an email to employees. "Unfortunately, this will result in a reduction of Waze Ads monetization-focused roles in sales, marketing, operations and analytics."