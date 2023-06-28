Google is cutting jobs at its Waze mapping app

Google is laying off workers at its Waze mapping app as the company transitions Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. Google has not publicly said yet how many layoffs will occur. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Google is cutting an unknown number of jobs from the Waze mapping service it acquired for $1.3 billion in 2013. The layoffs come as Google merges Waze into the company's Geo division. "We have decided to transition Waze's ads monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps," Geo division executive Chris Phillips wrote in an email to employees. "Unfortunately, this will result in a reduction of Waze Ads monetization-focused roles in sales, marketing, operations and analytics." Advertisement

Waze has more than 500 employees. Phillips said Geo will give Waze employees more information and answer questions they have at a "Waze Town Hall" July 11.

"In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we've been transitioning Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology," Waze's Caroline Bourdeau said in a statement. "As part of this update we've reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization and are providing employees with mobility resources and severance options in accordance with local requirements."

In January Google said it would lay off 12,000 employees.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sandar Pichai said at the time that the layoffs were caused by a changing economic landscape for tech companies.

Google's Geo division includes Google Maps, Google Earth and Street View.