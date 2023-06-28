Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise

A Florida couple withdrew their lawsuit against OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush after the Titan submersible imploded. Photo by OceanGate

June 28 (UPI) -- A Florida couple said Wednesday that they were dropping their lawsuit against OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush after his Titan submersible imploded. Marc and Sharon Hagle had sued Rush in February for allegedly misleading them about their trip to visit the Titanic wreckage and then refusing to refund their money, according to the Fort Myers, Fla., News-Press. Advertisement

"Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives," Sharon and Marc Hagle said in a statement, according to Fox35. "We honor their zest for life, as well as their commitment to the exploration of our oceans.

The news about the lawsuit withdrawal came the same day the U.S. Coast Guard said presumed human remains had been recovered from the wreckage, along with debris from the submersible.

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded the debris and possible human remains in St. John's, Newfoundland, on Thursday.

In the lawsuit's withdrawal, Marc Hagle is the chief executive of a residential and commercial property development firm called Tricor International, while Sharon is the founder of SpaceKids Global, a nonprofit that works to encourage students to pursue careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics).

The two had entered into a contract in 2016 and paid $20,000 to participate in a submersible expedition. They paid $20,000, but asked to get a refund when they suspected the dive would be delayed. After subsequent expeditions were cancelled, the two repeatedly requested a refund yet were denied one.

"Money is a driving force in our economy, but honor, respect, and dignity are more important to the human soul," the couple said. "We wish the entire OceanGate family and the families of those aboard the Titan the very best as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.