U.S. News
June 28, 2023 / 12:34 PM

Sen. Elizabeth Warren slams Treasury secretary's openness to bank mergers

By Matt Bernardini
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., criticized Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's openness to more bank mergers, in a letter she sent on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
June 28 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, criticizing her idea that it was OK for banks to get bigger.

In a letter to Yellen and other top bank regulators, Warren warned them not to learn the wrong lessons from recent bank failures. She said that allowing additional bank mergers would harm most Americans.

"Allowing additional bank consolidation would be a dereliction of your responsibilities, hurting American consumers and small businesses, betraying President Biden's commitment to promoting competition in the economy, and threatening the stability of the financial system and the economy," she wrote in the letter, according to Politico.

Yellen has said that more mergers could be healthy, and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu recently told Congress that he was committed to being open-minded on the issue.

While bank regulators and the Justice Department have the ability to reject mergers, Yellen still represents a key voice in the Biden administration.

"We certainly don't want overconcentration and we're pro-competition, but that doesn't mean no" mergers, Yellen said in a Wall Street Journal interview published Friday. "We have more banks, relatively speaking, in the United States than almost any country of which I'm aware."

In her letter, Warren also questioned why banks are no longer being forced by the Department of Justice to divest branches as a condition of merging with other banks.

"Why did DOJ feel the need to relinquish its use of divestitures as a potential remedy?" Warren said.

Latest Headlines

Carnegie organization honors 'Great Immigrants' for their contributions to America
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Carnegie organization honors 'Great Immigrants' for their contributions to America
June 28 (UPI) -- The Carnegie Corporation of New York honored 35 immigrants who became naturalized U.S. citizens. The list includes two Nobel Prize laureates, a well-known actor, a congressperson, and an Olympian.
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
June 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after the chokehold death Jordan Neely on a subway train.
Mortgage applications jump 3%, still down double-digits from 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mortgage applications jump 3%, still down double-digits from 2022
June 28 (UPI) -- The number of people taking out mortgage applications for a home climbed 3% from the week before but remained 21% lower from the same time last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
$200B in pandemic relief funds lost to scammers, government watchdog finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
$200B in pandemic relief funds lost to scammers, government watchdog finds
June 28 (UPI) -- More than $200 billion in federal funds intended to help small businesses during the pandemic were fleeced by scammers, the U.S. Small Business Administration says in a report on fraud in government programs.
Google is cutting jobs at its Waze mapping app
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google is cutting jobs at its Waze mapping app
June 28 (UPI) -- Google is cutting an unknown number of jobs from the Waze mapping service it acquired for $1.3 billion in 2013. The layoffs come as Google merges Waze into the company's Geo division.
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
June 28 (UPI) -- Rankin County, Mississippi Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Tuesday deputies alleged to have beaten and tortured two men during a drug raid on a home have been fired. One of the men was shot.
Buttigieg to travel to S.C. to award $2B in federal grants for new infrastructure projects
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Buttigieg to travel to S.C. to award $2B in federal grants for new infrastructure projects
June 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce more than $2 billion in federal dollars that will go to states and local governments to fund 162 new infrastructure projects across the country.
New Yorkers warned air quality will again deteriorate amid Canadian wildfires
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New Yorkers warned air quality will again deteriorate amid Canadian wildfires
June 28 (UPI) -- New Yorkers have been instructed to prepare for poor air quality on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to impact the northeastern United States for the next few days.
Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump files counter defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll
June 28 (UPI) -- Weeks after a Manhattan jury found that Donald Trump had defamed and sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, the former U.S. president filed a lawsuit accusing the New York author of defaming him by saying he raped her.
Four more charged in smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Four more charged in smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants
June 27 (UPI) -- Federal authorities Tuesday announced that four more people have been arrested and charged in connection to their deaths of 53 migrants who were found last July in the back of a tractor-trailer abandoned in Texas.
