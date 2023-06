Prosecutors accuse Trump aide Walt Nauta of conspiring with the former president to hide boxes that allegedly contained classified documents while federal investigators issued a subpoena for them (pictured in Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida). Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a new arraignment date for Walt Nauta, a former longtime aide to Donald Trump who has become one of the key figures in the former president's classified documents case. Nauta's attorney Stan Woodward asked Judge Edwin Torres for the date to be moved to July 6 because he said Nauta's travel was interrupted by storms that delayed travel throughout the country. Advertisement

Woodward added that Nauta was also still trying to find a Florida-based attorney to represent him, as well. He added that Nauta likely will ask for a pause on his initial pretrial conference on the case, which is scheduled in Fort Pierce, Fla., for July 14.

Prosecutors accuse Nauta of conspiring with Trump to hide boxes that allegedly contained records marked classified while federal investigators issued a subpoena for them. Formally, Nauta faces six counts, which include several obstruction and concealment-related charges stemming from the alleged conduct.

In the same case, Trump already has entered not-guilty pleas to 37 criminal charges for his alleged retention of classified documents and conspiracy to hide those documents from the government and his own attorneys.

Despite U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon setting a trial date for Aug. 14, prosecutors are asking for jury selection to not start until Dec.11.

Special counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of resisting efforts by the National Archives and Records Administration to fully retrieve all records that had to be turned over from his time in the White House.