Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2023 / 12:33 PM

Supreme Court rejects 'independent state legislature' theory in N.C. elections case

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can accept cases on gerrymandered maps created by state legislatures. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can accept cases on gerrymandered maps created by state legislatures. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- A mix of conservative and liberal Supreme Court justices on Tuesday rejected North Carolina GOP efforts to eliminate nearly all checks and balances in drawing Congressional maps under the so-called "independent state legislature" theory.

The 6-3 decision in the case of Moore vs. Harper preserves the right of state courts to rule on partisan gerrymandering lawsuits in congressional redistricting and review other federal election rules set by state legislatures.

Advertisement

The case was brought by North Carolina House Speaker Timothy K. Moore who sought to establish the state legislature's supremacy over state courts regarding election laws.

North Carolina's Republican-led legislature, in defending its own map, had argued that the federal Constitution gave it exclusive authority to regulate federal elections, leaving the state courts no power to rule on maps approved by the state government.

RELATED In surprising 5-4 decision, high court strikes down Alabama congressional map

The "independent state legislature" theory was also backed by the Republican National Committee but rejected by a slew of law experts, conservative and liberal constitutional scholars and the Conference of State Chief Justices, representing the chiefs in all 50 states.

Chief Justice John Roberts and other members of the court ruled not to invoke the theory, upholding a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling that the 2022 political maps violated the state constitution.

Advertisement

"The Elections Clause does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review," Roberts said.

RELATED Supreme Court debates case on state legislatures' power over federal elections

Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the liberal block to form the majority.

The majority ruled that while state courts can review a legislature's actions regarding election laws, they are required to do so within the "ordinary bounds" of judicial review. The high court, however, did not establish clear parameters for when those boundaries are exceeded.

"While the Court does not adopt a test by which state court interpretation of state law can be measured in cases implicating the Elections Clause, state courts may not transgress the ordinary bounds of judicial review such that they arrogate to themselves the power vested in state legislatures to regulate federal elections."

RELATED Texas Republicans rally base at CPAC

Conservatives Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented the ruling with Thomas writing the court should have turned down the case.

"This is a straightforward case of mootness," he wrote. "The federal defense no longer makes any difference to this case -- whether we agree with the defense, disagree with it, or say nothing at all, the final judgement in this litigation will be exactly the same."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. consumer confidence is at its highest in more than a year, group says
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
U.S. consumer confidence is at its highest in more than a year, group says
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. consumer is feeling confident about hiring, overall economic conditions and wage growth, results published Tuesday by The Conference Board found.
Texas energy and services sector experiencing a bit of a slump
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Texas energy and services sector experiencing a bit of a slump
June 27 (UPI) -- The service sector in Texas, the second-largest U.S. state economy behind California, is on decline, though market pessimism improved somewhat in June, a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.
Senate panel: U.S. intelligence ignored warnings of Jan. 6 violence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate panel: U.S. intelligence ignored warnings of Jan. 6 violence
June 27 (UPI) -- A Senate Homeland Security Committee report released Tuesday blames federal law enforcement for failing to adequately prepare for potential violence leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
U.S. housing market showing signs of volatility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. housing market showing signs of volatility
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. housing market is topsy-turvy, data published Tuesday show, with prices up for the third month in a row to April, but down from the same period last year.
Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident
June 27 (UPI) -- The Fort Myers Police Department continued on Tuesday to investigate an apparent accident off Top Golf Way that left five teenagers dead after their vehicle sunk in a lake overnight Sunday.
Struggling EV-maker Lordstown files for bankruptcy, sues backer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Struggling EV-maker Lordstown files for bankruptcy, sues backer
June 27 (UPI) -- While suing its backers from Taiwan, struggling commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors on Tuesday said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
U.N. report calls for closure of Guantanamo Bay prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.N. report calls for closure of Guantanamo Bay prison
June 27 (UPI) -- An expert from the United Nations called on the United States to close down the Guantanamo Bay prison, saying that treatment of the detainees was cruel and degrading.
Weather, air traffic controller shortage spur flight delays, cancellations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weather, air traffic controller shortage spur flight delays, cancellations
June 27 (UPI) -- Bad weather, holiday travelers and a shortage of air traffic controllers in the hectic New York metro area are contributing to a rash of flight delays and cancellations along the East Coast.
Ron DeSantis unveils immigration platform with Donald Trump in mind
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ron DeSantis unveils immigration platform with Donald Trump in mind
EAGLE PASS, Texas, June 27 (UPI) -- Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, visited the Texas-Mexico border to announce an immigration platform that seeks to challenge former President Donald Trump.
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
June 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump can be heard on a newly released recording acknowledging he did not have the authority to declassify "highly confidential" materials he took with him after leaving the White House in 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement