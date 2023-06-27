Trending
June 27, 2023 / 2:51 PM

Court rejects Colorado man's stalking conviction based on kinds of threats he made

By Patrick Hilsman
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the jury that convicted a Colorado man for stalking should have considered if messages he sent constituted "true threats." File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the jury that convicted a Colorado man for stalking should have considered if messages he sent constituted "true threats." File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Colorado man who was convicted for making so-called "true threats" against a local musician.

Billy Counterman was convicted of stalking and sentenced to 4 1/2 years for sending thousands of messages via Facebook to local singer and songwriter Coles Whalen.

The high court ruled that the jury should have considered whether or not the threats constituted true threats and that, absent that determination, the conviction is a violation of the First Amendment.

"The state had to show only that a reasonable person would understand his statements as threats," said Justice Elena Kagan said in the majority opinion.

RELATED Supreme Court rejects 'independent state legislature' theory in N.C. elections case

"The state must show that the defendant consciously disregarded a substantial risk that his communications would be viewed as threatening violence," Kagan continued.

"It did not have to show any awareness on his part that the statements should be understood that way. For the reasons stated, that is a violation of the First Amendment," Kagan said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the courts could have established true threats by proving the recklessness of the defendant.

"True threats doctrine came up below only because of the lower courts' doubtful assumption that petitioner could be prosecuted only if his actions fell under the true-threats exception," Sotomayor said.

Sotomayor emphasized that recklessness could be proven without raising such pertinent First Amendment issues.

"I do not think that is accurate, given the lessened First Amendment concerns at issue," Sotomayor said. "In such cases, recklessness is amply sufficient. And I would stop there. There is simply no need to reach out in this stalking case to determine whether anything more than recklessness is needed for punishing true threats generally."

RELATED High court rejects challenge to Biden administration's border guidelines

Lawyers representing the state said the conviction was not based solely on Counterman's messages but also based on evidence that he had been conducting surveillance against Whalen.

Lawyers representing Counterman argued that a true threat would require the defendant to have the intention of harming the person they are threatening. Courts are divided on whether a true threat could be defined by how a "reasonable person" would interpret the communications.

As a result of the Supreme Court ruling, Counterman's case will now go back to lower courts.

