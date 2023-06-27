Florida woman who encouraged 'insurrection' pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot

Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner on January 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol and encouraged others to "push back" against law enforcement has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of civil disorder. Corinne Montoni, 33, could face as much as five years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in late September, the Justice Department said in a news release. Advertisement

Prosecutors said Montoni entered the Capitol through a broken door next to the Senate wing door on the west side of the building and made her way to the Capitol crypt, filming herself in videos she posted to Instagram.

"Push back! Push back!" Montoni can be seen saying in one video as the rioters clashed with police inside.

In another video, Montoni repeated former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud as the rioters attempted to interrupt a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

"We're in the Capitol because this is our house -- we paid for this, and they're trying to steal it from us. Let's go!" Montoni said.

Montoni also maintained an account on the controversial website Parler on which she admitted that "insurrection is coming" and urged fellow rioters to "hold the line."

"Storming the Capitol to take back our country from traitors! This is OUR HOUSEEEE!" Montoni posted on Parler.

In another post, Montoni shared a photo of "traitor" police and smashed windows.

"We broke a few windows, sure," Montoni said on Facebook. "But we are a peaceful protect occupying the people's property."

More than 1,000 people have been charged for crimes related to the riot at the Capitol, the Justice Department said. Nearly 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.