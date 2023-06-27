Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2023 / 11:18 PM

Costco cracks down on unauthorized membership sharing

By Sheri Walsh
Costco is cracking down on unauthorized membership sharing by increasing its photo ID enforcement at self checkout lanes. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Costco is cracking down on unauthorized membership sharing by increasing its photo ID enforcement at self checkout lanes. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Costco is cracking down on shoppers who use other people's membership cards to buy bulk-sized drinks, food and other items.

The membership-based warehouse retailer said Tuesday it has increased photo ID enforcement for shoppers who choose to use the self-checkout option, after noticing an uptick in unauthorized card-sharing.

Advertisement

"We don't feel it's right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," the company said in a statement. "As we already ask for the membership card at checkout, we are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers."

Costco charges $60 for annual memberships and $120 each year for its Executive Membership. Costco says it relies on its membership fees for much of its earnings, in addition to keeping prices low.

"Costco is able to keep our prices as low as possible because our membership fees help offset our operational expenses, making our membership fee and structure important to us," it said.

Costco has seen an uptick in sales for its food items, due to rising inflation, but slower demand for pricier merchandise, including electronics and furniture.

Advertisement

"It rains on all of us during these tougher times, particularly with bigger ticket, discretionary items," Costco's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, said on an earnings call in December.

Costco's crackdown on membership sharing comes after Netflix announced earlier this year that it would no longer allow password sharing between households.

Costco shares have increased nearly 16% so far this year. Its stock closed up Tuesday at $530.33.

Read More

House Democrats push Big Box pharmacies on availability of mifepristone Sam's Club soda and hot dog combo now $1.38, cheaper than Costco Baby born in parking lot of Michigan Costco store

Latest Headlines

Ohio mother charged in death of toddler left alone for 10 days
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Ohio mother charged in death of toddler left alone for 10 days
June 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio mother is facing murder charges after leaving her toddler home alone for more than a week while she went on a vacation, according to prosecutors.
U.S. announces additional military assistance package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. announces additional military assistance package for Ukraine
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine valued at up to $500 million.
Starbucks vows 'clearer' Pride decor guidelines amid union clash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Starbucks vows 'clearer' Pride decor guidelines amid union clash
June 27 (UPI) -- Starbucks plans to issue "clearer centralized guidelines" on its policy for in-store Pride month decorations following a clash with the union over claims the coffee giant banned the displays.
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
June 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Chicago on Wednesday to deliver what the White House calls a "major address" on his new economic plan dubbed "Bidenomics," which aims to grow the economy by growing the middle class.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
June 27 (UPI) -- The mother-in-law of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is suspected of shooting her husband and grandson dead before killing herself, reports said Tuesday.
Florida woman who encouraged 'insurrection' pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida woman who encouraged 'insurrection' pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot
June 27 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol and encouraged others to "push back" against law enforcement has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of civil disorder.
U.S. sanctions gold companies for funding Wagner forces in Ukraine, Africa
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions gold companies for funding Wagner forces in Ukraine, Africa
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned four companies and one individual for gold-funding the Wagner Group, which led a short-lived rebellion over the weekend against Russia's leadership.
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
June 27 (UPI) -- A New York man has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his newborn daughter with a crossbow during an argument with his wife, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.
Actor Julian Sands confirmed dead at 65; died while hiking in California
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Actor Julian Sands confirmed dead at 65; died while hiking in California
June 27 (UPI) -- The San Bernadino County Sheriff's office has confirmed that actor Julian Sands died hiking on California's Mount Baldy.
Republican presidential hopeful Francis Suarez asks, 'What's a Uyghur?'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Republican presidential hopeful Francis Suarez asks, 'What's a Uyghur?'
June 27 (UPI) -- Republican Presidential hopeful and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was caught in a gaffe Tuesday when he appeared to be unaware of the Uyghur minority which has faced mass oppression in China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident
Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement