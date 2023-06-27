Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2023 / 1:05 PM

U.S. consumer confidence is at its highest in more than a year, group says

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
The Conference Board found consumer confidence is on the rebound, though there may be some apprehension on big-ticket items such as cars and homes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Conference Board found consumer confidence is on the rebound, though there may be some apprehension on big-ticket items such as cars and homes. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. consumer is feeling confident about hiring, overall economic conditions and wage growth, results published Tuesday by The Conference Board suggest.

"Consumer confidence improved in June to its highest level since January 2022, reflecting improved current conditions and a pop in expectations," said Dana Peterson, the chief economist at The Conference Board, a business research organization that tracks economic indicators.

Advertisement

Consumer-level prices are moderating, and recent trends at the wholesale level suggest a pressure release is coming. So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, was up 5.3% over the 12-month period to May.

While that's far above the 2% target rate set by the Federal Reserve, inflation is close to half as low as the peak last year.

RELATED No end in sight for rate hikes as ECB battles 'persistent' inflation in eurozone

Peterson said the U.S. consumer in June reported "sunnier views" on employment prospects in particular. In terms of wages, about 30% of those taking part in the survey said they expected to be better off six months from now, compared with 14% who said they expected to be worse off.

"This might reflect consumers' belief that labor market conditions will remain favorable and that there will be further declines in inflation ahead," she said.

Advertisement

Renewed confidence, however, could create headaches for policymakers at the Federal Reserve working to bring consumer-level inflation closer to its target rate. The Fed this month opted to keep its lending rates stable but said that at least two more hikes may be necessary to cool the economy even further.

RELATED U.S. retail sales remain strong despite inflationary pressures

Parts of the U.S. economy, the world's largest, are showing signs of a slowdown. Recent data on housing showed prices were up for the third month in a row into April, but down from the same period last year.

Peterson added that plans to purchase items such as a new car or home have slowed down from the surge seen at the beginning of the year.

"This may reflect rising costs to finance big-ticket items as the Fed continues to raise interest rates," she said.

RELATED Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation

Latest Headlines

Texas energy and services sector experiencing a bit of a slump
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Texas energy and services sector experiencing a bit of a slump
June 27 (UPI) -- The service sector in Texas, the second-largest U.S. state economy behind California, is on decline, though market pessimism improved somewhat in June, a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.
Supreme Court rejects 'independent state legislature' theory in N.C. elections case
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Supreme Court rejects 'independent state legislature' theory in N.C. elections case
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court justices on Tuesday rejected North Carolina GOP efforts to eliminate nearly all checks and balances in drawing Congressional maps under the so-called "independent state legislature" theory.
Senate panel: U.S. intelligence ignored warnings of Jan. 6 violence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate panel: U.S. intelligence ignored warnings of Jan. 6 violence
June 27 (UPI) -- A Senate Homeland Security Committee report released Tuesday blames federal law enforcement for failing to adequately prepare for potential violence leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
U.S. housing market showing signs of volatility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. housing market showing signs of volatility
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. housing market is topsy-turvy, data published Tuesday show, with prices up for the third month in a row to April, but down from the same period last year.
Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident
June 27 (UPI) -- The Fort Myers Police Department continued on Tuesday to investigate an apparent accident off Top Golf Way that left five teenagers dead after their vehicle sunk in a lake overnight Sunday.
Struggling EV-maker Lordstown files for bankruptcy, sues backer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Struggling EV-maker Lordstown files for bankruptcy, sues backer
June 27 (UPI) -- While suing its backers from Taiwan, struggling commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors on Tuesday said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
U.N. report calls for closure of Guantanamo Bay prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.N. report calls for closure of Guantanamo Bay prison
June 27 (UPI) -- An expert from the United Nations called on the United States to close down the Guantanamo Bay prison, saying that treatment of the detainees was cruel and degrading.
Weather, air traffic controller shortage spur flight delays, cancellations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Weather, air traffic controller shortage spur flight delays, cancellations
June 27 (UPI) -- Bad weather, holiday travelers and a shortage of air traffic controllers in the hectic New York metro area are contributing to a rash of flight delays and cancellations along the East Coast.
Ron DeSantis unveils immigration platform with Donald Trump in mind
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ron DeSantis unveils immigration platform with Donald Trump in mind
EAGLE PASS, Texas, June 27 (UPI) -- Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, visited the Texas-Mexico border to announce an immigration platform that seeks to challenge former President Donald Trump.
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
June 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump can be heard on a newly released recording acknowledging he did not have the authority to declassify "highly confidential" materials he took with him after leaving the White House in 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement