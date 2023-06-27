Police arrest man for Boston-area triple murder

June 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts on Monday night announced the arrest of a 41-year-old man in connection to the brutal murder of three people inside a Newton home over the weekend.

District Attorney Marian Ryan of Middlesex County announced the arrest of Christopher Ferguson of Newton, Mass., during a press conference, stating the man has been charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and burglary.

Advertisement

Further charges, including additional counts of murder, are expected to follow the completion of the autopsies, two of which are scheduled for Tuesday.

The three victims have been identified as Gilda D'Amore, 73, her husband; 74-year-old Bruno D'Amore, and her 97-year-old mother, Lucia Arpino.

RELATED Suspect pleads guilty in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting that killed 5

Authorities said the three were murdered in their Broadway Street home in Newton over the weekend.

Police first received a call about the deaths at 10:14 a.m. Sunday from a close friend and neighbor of the D'Amores who went to the house to check on them after the couple failed to arrive at their church as planned. Ryan explained they were to renew their wedding vows on Sunday to mark their 50th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

An investigation found signs of forced entry into their home via the basement and all three victims suffered from stab injuries and blunt force trauma.

An autopsy performed on Gilda D'Amore shows that she suffered more than 30 stab and blunt force trauma injuries, "primarily to the upper part of the body and head," Ryan said.

"There were obvious signs of struggle in one of the bedrooms of the home, including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight covered in blood. We also found in the kitchen a knife with red, brown stains," she said.

A canvas for video of the neighborhood produced footage from Albemarle Road that shows a man walking in the area of the victim's home at 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

Ryan said the video was of an area four-tenths of a mile from the D'Amores' home and about 100 yards from where the suspect, Ferguson, lived.

She explained that the man in the video was shirtless and walking with "what appears to be a staggering gait." Officers shown the video were able to identify the man as Ferguson who was known to them, she added.

A bloody footprint taken from a tile hallway in the victims' home matched an impression taken from Ferguson and was cause for a warrant, she said.

Advertisement

Ryan said Ferguson was in the hospital when taken into police custody. He had been there for about a day and a half, she said, adding that Ferguson will make his first court appearance either on Tuesday or Wednesday.