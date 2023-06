Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will meet Wednesday with federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will speak to federal prosecutors this week regarding former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Raffensperger will meet with federal prosecutors on Wednesday, as special counsel Jack Smith's probe expands to alternate elector plots, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. Advertisement

Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" almost 12,000 votes to reverse Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state. The then-president told Raffensperger: "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

Raffensperger has testified to Congress that there were no votes to find, and he has also said that his family received threatening messages after the 2020 election.

Last month, eight people accused of acting as "fake electors" were given immunity by Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis, who is conducting her own investigation into Trump's efforts to sway the Georgia election. They are among more than a dozen who signed a document falsely declaring Trump as the winner of the 2020 election.

According to NBC News, Raffensperger last year testified in front of a special grand jury appointed by Willis to help investigate possible election interference by Trump and his allies. Willis has said that charges could come as soon as August.