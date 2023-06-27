Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for information in connection with a one-car auto accident that killed five teenagers overnight Sunday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The Fort Myers Police Department continued on Tuesday to investigate an apparent accident off Top Golf Way that left five teenagers dead after their vehicle sunk in a lake overnight Sunday. Authorities asked for public help in trying to find out how the vehicle the teens were in ended up in the lake. Four of the teens were co-workers at a nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant -- Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre. The fifth teen was identified as Jesus Salinas. Advertisement

The Fort Myers Police Department said investigators were seeking "any information regarding the events leading up to, or after, the single-vehicle traffic crash that resulted in an absolute tragedy with five teenagers losing their lives in a submerged vehicle."

Authorities were able to get a tow truck to pull the vehicle out of the lake on Monday morning.

Alan Hansen, the market partner with the Southwest Florida Texas Roadhouse confirmed that Ferguson, Coleman, Paul and Eyre all worked with the company.

"We've got people all over the state of Florida, all over the country, reaching out," Hansen said. "Just a huge part of our family and a chunk of our hearts are missing."