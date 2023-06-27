Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident

June 27 (UPI) -- The Fort Myers Police Department continued on Tuesday to investigate an apparent accident off Top Golf Way that left five teenagers dead after their vehicle sunk in a lake overnight Sunday.
Authorities asked for public help in trying to find out how the vehicle the teens were in ended up in the lake. Four of the teens were co-workers at a nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant -- Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre. The fifth teen was identified as Jesus Salinas.