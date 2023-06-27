Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2023 / 10:34 AM

Police investigate death of 5 teens in Florida auto accident

By Clyde Hughes
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for information in connection with a one-car auto accident that killed five teenagers overnight Sunday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for information in connection with a one-car auto accident that killed five teenagers overnight Sunday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The Fort Myers Police Department continued on Tuesday to investigate an apparent accident off Top Golf Way that left five teenagers dead after their vehicle sunk in a lake overnight Sunday.

Authorities asked for public help in trying to find out how the vehicle the teens were in ended up in the lake. Four of the teens were co-workers at a nearby Texas Roadhouse restaurant -- Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre. The fifth teen was identified as Jesus Salinas.

Advertisement

The Fort Myers Police Department said investigators were seeking "any information regarding the events leading up to, or after, the single-vehicle traffic crash that resulted in an absolute tragedy with five teenagers losing their lives in a submerged vehicle."

Authorities were able to get a tow truck to pull the vehicle out of the lake on Monday morning.

Alan Hansen, the market partner with the Southwest Florida Texas Roadhouse confirmed that Ferguson, Coleman, Paul and Eyre all worked with the company.

"We've got people all over the state of Florida, all over the country, reaching out," Hansen said. "Just a huge part of our family and a chunk of our hearts are missing."

Advertisement

Read More

Symptoms of concussion can linger for more than six months NFL prospect Jalen Carter sentenced to probation in reckless driving, racing case Jeremy Renner says he refuses to be 'haunted by' the memory of his accident

Latest Headlines

Struggling EV-maker Lordstown files for bankruptcy, sues backer
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Struggling EV-maker Lordstown files for bankruptcy, sues backer
June 27 (UPI) -- While suing its backers from Taiwan, struggling commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors on Tuesday said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
U.N. report calls for closure of Guantanamo Bay prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.N. report calls for closure of Guantanamo Bay prison
June 27 (UPI) -- An expert from the United Nations called on the United States to close down the Guantanamo Bay prison, saying that treatment of the detainees was cruel and degrading.
Bad weather, air traffic controller shortage, contribute to airline delays, cancellations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bad weather, air traffic controller shortage, contribute to airline delays, cancellations
June 27 (UPI) -- Bad weather, increased holiday travelers and even a shortage of air traffic controllers in the hectic New York Metro area are accounting for a rash of delays and cancellations along the East Coast, officials said.
Ron DeSantis unveils immigration platform with Donald Trump in mind
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ron DeSantis unveils immigration platform with Donald Trump in mind
EAGLE PASS, Texas, June 27 (UPI) -- Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, visited the Texas-Mexico border to announce an immigration platform that seeks to challenge former President Donald Trump.
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Recording: Donald Trump says he didn't declassify 'highly confidential' documents
June 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump can be heard on a newly released recording acknowledging he did not have the authority to declassify "highly confidential" materials he took with him after leaving the White House in 2021.
Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings
June 26 (UPI) -- Idaho state attorneys filed a notice Monday that they intend to seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.
Police arrest man for Boston-area triple murder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police arrest man for Boston-area triple murder
June 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts on Monday night announced the arrest of a 41-year-old man in connection to the brutal murder of three people inside a Newton home over the weekend.
Kansas attorney general says IDs must reflect one's birth sex
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kansas attorney general says IDs must reflect one's birth sex
June 27 (UPI) -- Kansas' Republican attorney general has issued legal guidance requiring all driver's licenses and birth certificates in the state to reflect the biological sex at birth of those they are issued to.
Virginia sued over law that strips felons of voting rights
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Virginia sued over law that strips felons of voting rights
June 27 (UPI) -- Three disenfranchised Virginians are suing their state on accusations that their right to vote was stripped away by illegal century-old amendments to the state's constitution that bar felons from voting.
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Diwali to become public school holiday in New York City
June 27 (UPI) -- Diwali, a five-day Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, will become a public school holiday in New York City.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement