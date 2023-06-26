One dead, one injured as severe weather hits southern Indiana

June 26 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and another was injured as severe storms and tornadoes tore through southern Indiana.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis said late Sunday that survey teams are expected to be deployed Monday to the counties of Johnson, Daviess, Martin and Monroe to assess damages caused by Sunday afternoon's severe storms and tornadoes.

Advertisement NWS Survey Teams are expected to visit Johnson county, as well as Daviess, Martin, and Monroe counties on Monday, June 26th, to assess damage from Sunday afternoon's severe storms and tornadoes. Addtional surveys may occur as further information comes to light. #INwx pic.twitter.com/CG9pS77gRh— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 26, 2023

In Martin County, Ind., which is located about 100 miles southwest of Indianapolis, a tornado smashed through a home, killing a man who was inside, Monty Wolf with the county's emergency management agency said.

Wolf confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife was hospitalized. Her condition was unknown.

A tornado also reportedly hit Greenwood in Johnson County, prompting former Vice President and current presidential candidate Mike Pence to issue condolences online.

"Our hearts are with all the families impacted by today's devastating tornado in Greenwood, Indiana," he tweeted. "Praying for all those affected and our first responders. We know this strong community will come together for each other."

The local fire department has called on residents of Greenwood to avoid areas affected by the storm.

"Emergency and utility crews are working to secure any areas of damage," it said on Facebook. "Drive with caution and plan alternate routes as some roads may be closed."

At least 75 homes were damaged in nearby Bargersville where officials said during a press conference that a tornado hit at about 4:15 p.m.

In Monroe County, officials said an estimated 10 structures were damaged amid the severe weather that included a tornado touching down.