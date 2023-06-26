Advertisement
U.S. News
June 26, 2023 / 2:05 AM

One dead, one injured as severe weather hits southern Indiana

By Darryl Coote

June 26 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and another was injured as severe storms and tornadoes tore through southern Indiana.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis said late Sunday that survey teams are expected to be deployed Monday to the counties of Johnson, Daviess, Martin and Monroe to assess damages caused by Sunday afternoon's severe storms and tornadoes.

In Martin County, Ind., which is located about 100 miles southwest of Indianapolis, a tornado smashed through a home, killing a man who was inside, Monty Wolf with the county's emergency management agency said.

RELATED 6 hospitalized after tornado tears through Wyoming coal mine

Wolf confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife was hospitalized. Her condition was unknown.

A tornado also reportedly hit Greenwood in Johnson County, prompting former Vice President and current presidential candidate Mike Pence to issue condolences online.

Advertisement

"Our hearts are with all the families impacted by today's devastating tornado in Greenwood, Indiana," he tweeted. "Praying for all those affected and our first responders. We know this strong community will come together for each other."

RELATED Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado

The local fire department has called on residents of Greenwood to avoid areas affected by the storm.

"Emergency and utility crews are working to secure any areas of damage," it said on Facebook. "Drive with caution and plan alternate routes as some roads may be closed."

At least 75 homes were damaged in nearby Bargersville where officials said during a press conference that a tornado hit at about 4:15 p.m.

RELATED 3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town

In Monroe County, officials said an estimated 10 structures were damaged amid the severe weather that included a tornado touching down.

Latest Headlines

NYC holds Pride March amid nationwide fight over LGBTQ rights, freedoms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYC holds Pride March amid nationwide fight over LGBTQ rights, freedoms
June 26 (UPI) -- Tens of Thousands descended upon Manhattan's 5th Avenue for the borough's famed New York City Pride March on Sunday, as the ongoing political fight over the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ community nationwide loomed.
Man robs woman at her home, then adds her on Facebook and asks her out
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man robs woman at her home, then adds her on Facebook and asks her out
June 25 (UPI) -- A man has been arrested for armed robbery in Indianapolis after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint, then adding her on Facebook and asking her out on a date.
Wyoming sorority asks court to dismiss lawsuit from members who object to trans woman's membership
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Wyoming sorority asks court to dismiss lawsuit from members who object to trans woman's membership
June 25 (UPI) -- Leaders of a University of Wyoming sorority have called on the district court to dismiss a lawsuit from members who oppose the admission of a transgender woman.
Stepfather and stepson die while hiking in Big Bend park under extreme heat
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Stepfather and stepson die while hiking in Big Bend park under extreme heat
June 25 (UPI) -- A stepfather and his stepson died while hiking the Big Bend National Park's Marufo Vega Trail in Texas while temperatures reached 119 degrees.
Children among 12 hospitalized from over-chlorinated lazy river in Houston
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Children among 12 hospitalized from over-chlorinated lazy river in Houston
June 25 (UPI) -- Twelve people, including children, were taken to the hospital in Houston after swimming in a lazy river that was over-chlorinated.
3 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at after-hours gathering in Kansas City
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
3 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at after-hours gathering in Kansas City
June 25 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead and five more hospitalized with injuries after a shooting overnight in Kansas City. The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside of an auto mechanic shop.
Two people killed after gunfire erupts at Michigan street party
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Two people killed after gunfire erupts at Michigan street party
June 24 (UPI) -- Two people were killed early Saturday morning, after gunfire erupted during a street party in Saginaw, Mich.
V.P. Kamala Harris defends abortion rights on anniversary of Supreme Court decision
U.S. News // 1 day ago
V.P. Kamala Harris defends abortion rights on anniversary of Supreme Court decision
June 24 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris defended abortion rights in North Carolina Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Dobbs vs. Jackson, the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe vs. Wade.
6 hospitalized after tornado tears through Wyoming coal mine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
6 hospitalized after tornado tears through Wyoming coal mine
June 24 (UPI) -- At least six people were hospitalized after a tornado made a "direct hit" on a mine in northeastern Wyoming, officials said Saturday.
3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman
June 24 (UPI) -- Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of woman whom authorities say was having a "mental health crisis."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
Russia blocks access to Wagner boss' company on social media as regulators crack down on dissent
Man robs woman at her home, then adds her on Facebook and asks her out
Man robs woman at her home, then adds her on Facebook and asks her out
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
North Korea claims U.S. submarine visit to South Korea is a 'rehearsal' for further deployment
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
Russian diplomats meet with North Korea, China as Putin remains quiet after Wagner rebellion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement