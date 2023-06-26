Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, pleaded guilty to charges related to the November 2022 shooting at Club Q that killed five people. File Photo by Liz Copan/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- The person suspected of killing five people during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder and attempted murder on Monday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, entered the guilty plea to five counts of first-degree murder, 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree and no contest to two bias-motivated crimes. Advertisement

Aldrich on Monday pleaded guilty to multiple life sentences as Colorado's death penalty was abolished in 2020.

Aldrich will be sentenced to five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murder charges as well as 46 consecutive 48-year sentences on the attempted murder charges that will be followed by mandatory parole periods.

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, was officially charged with state hate crimes in December, less than a month after the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q that injured more than a dozen other club patrons before bystanders tackled the shooter and held them down until police arrived.

Previously, prosecutors noted that Aldrich harbored a "particular disdain" for the LGBTQ community and had once shared a social media image of a Pride event in the crosshairs of a rifle scope.

During preliminary hearings in February, state investigators accused Aldrich of running a website that promoted white supremacist ideology alongside firearm training videos. Another detective testified that Aldrich had used slurs against gays and minorities during online gaming chats.

In court papers however, Aldrich's attorneys have attempted to debunk the hate-crime charges, arguing their client suffered from a history of abuse and addiction, and was being treated for several mental illnesses, including schizophrenia, depression and anxiety, while they said Aldrich had also recently expressed remorse about the killings.

"Aldrich's behavior after this incident says they're sorry, upset and emotional about what they did," defense attorney Joseph Archambault said in court. "It's categorically different than someone who targets a group, and that's not what Aldrich did."

Last month, victims filed legal notice of their intention to sue the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs, claiming the agency should have seized Aldrich's firearms under Colorado's red-flag laws following a bomb threat against relatives in 2021.

But law enforcement officials said previously that the case against Aldrich was dropped after family members refused to testify against the suspect.

Family members of the victims were planning to attend the hearing in which Aldrich will be asked to enter a plea following more than a month of negotiations between defense lawyers and prosecutors to avoid a painful and lengthy trial.

Some said they were preparing victim impact statements that would be read aloud in court before sentencing.

The five people killed in the shooting were identified as Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump, who both worked at Club Q; and club patrons Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance and Ashley Paugh.