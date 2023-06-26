Trending
June 26, 2023 / 11:26 AM

IBM to purchase IT software company Apptio for $4.6B

By Clyde Hughes
A screen shows stock information for the company IBM at the New York Stock Exchange on October 29, 2018. IBM announced it was purchasing Apptio for more than $4 billion on Monday. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
June 26 (UPI) -- IBM announced on Monday it is purchasing business software company Apptio Inc. from its parent Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion.

IBM said the deal will allow it to use Apptio's financial and operational IT management and optimization software to accelerate its IT automation capabilities.

"Organizations are digitally transforming their businesses faster than ever, causing IT environments to expand across public and private clouds, with multiple service providers," IBM said in a statement.

"To manage this dramatic increase in complexity, clients are turning to Apptio's solutions for integrated and simplified visibility into technology spent across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, labor and associated resources. Apptio, together with IBM's IT automation software and it's Watsonx AI platform, will help businesses around the world manage and optimize enterprise IT spend and derive tangible financial value and operational improvement."

Amazon, Google and Microsoft are some of Apptio's 1,500 clients where it provides three core offerings that allow patrons to manage their cloud strategy -- ApptioOne, Apptio Cloudability, and Apptio Targetprocess.

"Technology is changing business at a rate and pace we've never seen before," IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said. "To capitalize on these changes, it is essential to optimize investments which drive better business value, and Apptio does just that."

IBM is one of the leading providers of global hybrid cloud, AI and consulting expertise, with clients in more than 175 countries.

President Joe Biden, in an effort to boost semiconductor production in the United States, last October touted IBM's announcement that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley on research and development initiatives over the next 10 years.

