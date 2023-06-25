Advertisement
June 25, 2023 / 2:01 PM

3 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at after-hours gathering in Kansas City

By Joe Fisher
At least three people are dead and five more hospitalized with injuries after a shooting overnight in Kansas City. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
At least three people are dead and five more hospitalized with injuries after a shooting overnight in Kansas City. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

June 25 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead and five more hospitalized with injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside of an auto mechanic shop on 57th Street and Prospect Avenue about 4:30 a.m.

Kansas City Police Department officers discovered two males and one female dead with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene, according to KSHB, an NBC affiliate in Kansas City.

Five more people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Stacey Graves indicated that the victims were near a business that has been known to operate after hours selling alcohol, Fox 4 Kansas City reported.

"If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed," Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted.

"And similarly situated businesses operating as unlicensed clubs where we have seen countless shootings and murders should expect the same enforcement action."

No suspects have been named and police continue to investigate what led to the shooting. According to preliminary evidence, there appeared to have been a large gathering in the parking lot and at the nearby intersection before shots were fired.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, ABC News reported.

Lucas tweeted that another person was killed overnight at a short-term vacation rental where "a number of individuals were present." He said he is working to have thousands of Airbnb's delisted for "thwarting city rules and creating havens for violent crime and lawlessness."

"Unlicensed business operators and unlicensed Airbnbs have featured frequently in our crime sheets with ties to our homicides," he wrote. "Neither should proliferate in our city any longer."

