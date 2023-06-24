Advertisement
U.S. News
June 24, 2023 / 2:45 PM

3 San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman

By Patrick Hilsman

June 24 (UPI) -- Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of woman whom authorities say was having a "mental health crisis."

Officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos, were all charged inc connection with the slaying of 46-year-old Melissa Perez, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters Friday.

Perez was shot at about 3 a.m. Friday after police responded to reports that a woman was cutting wires to fire alarm systems in her apartment complex.

"Officers received a call just after midnight for a disturbance involving a female destroying property, she was destroying wires in the complex," McManus said. "It appeared Ms. Perez was having a mental health crisis."

RELATED Groups want federal probe into police shooting that killed Jayland Walker

When officers arrived at the scene, they instructed Perez to enter their patrol car, but she ignored the officers' orders and ran into her apartment, the chief said.

Police pursued her to her door, at which point they say she threw a glass candle at the officers.

Officers surrounded Perez's apartment and tried to convince her to leave, during which time she allegedly broke the back windows of the apartment with a hammer. At that point an officer fired several shots into the apartment, missing Perez, McManus said.

She then approached the patio door with the hammer and each of the three officers fired at her, including the officer who fired the first shots, inflicting fatal wounds, according to the chief.

Police then entered the apartment and tried to administer treatment, but Perez died at the scene.

"Warrants were issued for the three officers who shot and killed Melissa Perez," McManus said. "The three officers are being charged with murder, they have already been taken into custody."

RELATED At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration

As of Saturday, all three officers have been released on $100,000 bond.

6 teens shot in Milwaukee after Juneteenth festivities

Federal judge temporarily blocks Florida's drag show ban for minors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Florida's drag show ban for minors
June 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a new law that bans minors from attending drag shows.
Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens but still not judged threat to mainland U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens but still not judged threat to mainland U.S.
June 23 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning but is still currently far from land, forecasters for the National Weather Service said.
Declassified intelligence report on COVID-19 origins inconclusive
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Declassified intelligence report on COVID-19 origins inconclusive
June 24 (UPI) -- American intelligence officials found no evidence that the COVID-19 virus was inadvertently released from a Chinese laboratory before the pandemic, according to a newly-declassified report.
Prosecutor in Trump documents case seeks trial delay until December
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutor in Trump documents case seeks trial delay until December
June 24 (UPI) -- The special prosecutor handling the investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents is seeking to delay a trial until December, according to court documents.
White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
White House event highlights business connections that bind United States, India
June 23 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several business leaders on Friday, the final day of state visit.
Justice Department arrests two Chinese nationals for fentanyl manufacturing
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Justice Department arrests two Chinese nationals for fentanyl manufacturing
June 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday announced that two people were arrested, and three Chinese-based companies were indicted for fentanyl manufacturing.
Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with mechanics union
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Southwest Airlines reaches tentative agreement with mechanics union
June 23 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines and the union representing its mechanics, instructors and maintenance controllers, say they have reached a tentative labor agreement.
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Jan. 6 riot-related misdemeanor
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Jan. 6 riot-related misdemeanor
June 23 (UPI) -- Owen Shroyer, a host of the right-wing conspiracy theory platform Infowars, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Groups want federal probe into police shooting that killed Jayland Walker
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Groups want federal probe into police shooting that killed Jayland Walker
June 23 (UPI) -- Civil rights groups are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the Akron, Ohio Police Department for the 2022 fatal shooting of Jayland Walker.
Joe Biden signs executive order boosting access to birth control
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden signs executive order boosting access to birth control
June 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signs an executive order Friday to expand access to free birth control, including over-the-counter contraception and family planning services, the White House announced.
