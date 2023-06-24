Declassified intelligence report on COVID-19 origins inconclusive

1/3

American intelligence officials found no evidence that the COVID-19 virus was inadvertently released from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (pictured) before the pandemic, according to a newly-declassified report made public Friday. File Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- American intelligence officials found no evidence that the COVID-19 virus was inadvertently released from a Chinese laboratory before the pandemic, according to a newly-declassified report. The report, released Friday, cites differing opinions among various U.S. agencies, noting a lack of consensus between the security agencies like the National Intelligence Council and FBI and Department of Energy. Advertisement

The CIA has not adopted a public position on the origins of the virus.

Overall, the evidence remains inconclusive, according to the 10-page report.

Some agencies still support the theory the virus was created in a lab while others are proponents of the natural transmission theory.

"[The U.S. agencies] continue to assess that both a natural and laboratory-associated origin remain plausible hypotheses to explain the first human infection," the report states.

President Joe Biden in March signed legislation that allowed for classified intelligence into the origins of the virus to be released.

The report does confirm some researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology did become sick leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak. But it finds employees fell ill with symptoms "consistent with but not diagnostic of COVID-19."

It also confirmed some scientists fell ill from other documented conditions and acknowledges the facility did not always adhere to property safety protocols and procedures when handling the coronaviruses.

The Wuhan institute did routinely produce genetically engineered coronaviruses as part of its research, according to the report, but the authors found no evidence that researchers were working on the particular strain that morphed into the pandemic.

Wuhan is the city where COVID-19 was first detected, leading to competing theories over its origins, with some claiming it accidentally emerged from the lab. Others maintain it was intentionally released or transmitted from animal to human contact.