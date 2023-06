1/2

A satellite image of Tropical Storm Cindy released early Saturday shows the storm positioned about 675 miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean. Image courtesy National Hurricane Center

June 23 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning but is still currently far from land, forecasters for the National Weather Service said. The storm was pinpointed about 675 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Throughout the day, the tropical storm is expected to continue to move west-northwest at about 15mph. Advertisement

"A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week," the National Hurricane Center said. "Some gradual weakening is forecast into early next week."

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the storm's center, NWS said.

Another named storm, Tropical Storm Bret, appears to be weakening as it moves past Aruba.

As of Saturday morning, Bret was barely at tropical storm strength about 55 miles north-northwest of the northern tip of the Guajira Peninsula in Colombia. The storm moved west at about 21 mph while having max sustained winds of 45 mph.

The NHC expects Bret to continue to weaken Saturday and possibly dissipate at some point over the Caribbean.