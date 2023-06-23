Trending
June 23, 2023

Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Jan. 6 riot-related misdemeanor

By Doug Cunningham
Owen Shroyer, a host on the right-wing Infowars conspiracy theory platform, has pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of entering or remaining in restricted grounds. In return, prosecutors dropped three other misdemeanor charges. Photo from federal court filing
June 23 (UPI) -- Owen Shroyer, a host of the right-wing conspiracy theory platform Infowars, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He pleaded guilty to entering or remaining in restricted grounds.

According to court documents the charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine followed by supervised release of no more than one year.

In return for his change of plea, three other misdemeanor charges against Shroyer were dropped.

The plea agreement said Shroyer agrees to cooperate with law enforcement on the review of any of his social media accounts for statements and postings in and around Jan. 6, 2021, prior to sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12, according to a court filing.

Shroyer originally pleaded not guilty and failed in an effort to have all the charge dismissed in January 2022.

The judge who rejected the bid to dismiss the charges said there was little if any evidence of selective prosecution due to Shroyer's political beliefs as he had claimed.

Court documents show that Shroyer spoke of stopping the certification of the 2020 presidential election Electoral College vote.

Shroyer said during an address in Washington. D.C.'s Freedom Plaza Jan. 6, 2021, "Americans are ready to fight. We're not exactly sure what that's going to look like perhaps in a couple of weeks if we can't stop this certification of the fraudulent election ... we are the new revolution!"

Those remarks were in a video posted to the Infowars website.

