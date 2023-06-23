Trending
Honda recalls Odysseys, Pilots and Passports for rearview camera malfunction

By Doug Cunningham
Honda is recalling Honda Passport 2018-2023 models to replace a rearview camera connector. Owners will be notified in letters mailed July 24. Photo 2023 Passport courtesy of Honda
June 23 (UPI) -- Honda is recalling certain 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles because rearview cameras may not work. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to this issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the problem is a faulty Media Oriented Systems Transport coaxial cable connector, which causes intermittent rearview image display failures.

NHTSA said in a statement that dealers will replace the cable harness and install a straightening cover over the cable connector free of charge to owners.

Owner notification letters will be mailed July 24. Owners also can contact Honda directly for information about the recall.

An NHTSA safety recall report said the "communication coaxial cable was improperly designed and manufactured, resulting in deformed terminals and potentially causing poor, or lost, connections intermittently between the audio display unit and the vehicle cable connector."

When that cable malfunctions, popping or crackling sounds may be heard through the audio system. The audio display screens also might flicker, according to NHTSA.

Affected Odyssey models were built Jan. 19, 2017 through June 6, 2023. The recalled Pilots were built between Sept. 18, 2017 and Dec. 12, 2022. The Passports recalled were built Nov. 6, 2017 and June 5, 2023.

In January 2021 Honda extended the warranty to address those audio issues. Earlier this month, Honda realized there was an issue with rearview cameras failing to display images and investigated.

The NHTSA said Honda got 273,870 warranty claims related to the issue between May 2017 to June 2023.

Any owners who paid out of pocket to repair the issue will be eligible for reimbursement.

NHTSA said the replacement coaxial cable terminal that will be installed in the recalled vehicles has been redesigned and improved by a new component part supplier.

