June 22, 2023 / 6:00 AM / Updated at 6:18 AM

Tonight's state dinner with Indian prime minister to feature vegetarian menu

By Sheri Walsh
White House executive pastry chef Susie Morrison shows off dessert, a rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake, to round out the meal. Photo courtesy of the White House
June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a state dinner Thursday on the South Lawn of the White House, featuring the "best in American cuisine seasoned with Indian flavors."

The first lady gave a sneak peak Wednesday into the festivities, which will include a plant-based menu served under a large pavilion -- draped in the colors of the Indian flag -- on the South Lawn.

"Guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron colored flowers at every table," Biden said.

"And on transparent sides, those colors -- and the strength and heritage they represent -- frame the iconic scenery and symbols of our nation, our democracy and our history: the White House and the Washington Monument," the first lady added.

"The inspiration for our design really began with the peacock, India's national bird," said White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo.

"From the invitations to the programs to the pavilion, we wanted to evoke that breathtaking feeling when it extends its tail, unveiling its colorful beauty, majesty and strength."

Modi arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for two days of official events to deepen defense and technology cooperation between the two countries, despite ongoing concerns about human rights in India.

For Thursday's state dinner, White House executive chef Cris Comerford -- with the help of a guest chef -- will prepare the entirely vegetarian meal with a fish option available upon request.

"As some of you may know, Prime Minister Modi is a vegetarian," the first lady said. "So, we asked chef Nina Curtis -- a plant-based pioneer -- to work with our White House chefs and create a stunning vegetarian menu."

"We have been working on this menu for the state dinner for a few months," Curtis said. The state dinner will celebrate the international year of millets to recognize the grain's environmental sustainability.

"The first lady and I are thrilled, and I believe we have successfully fulfilled our mission," Curtis added.

Guests will enjoy marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad for the first course, along with a compressed watermelon and tangy avocado sauce.

The main course will feature stuffed, roasted portobello mushrooms with creamy saffron-infused risotto. Guests may also request sumac-roasted sea bass with a lemon-dill yogurt sauce. Crisped millet cakes and summer squashes will also be offered.

A rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake, prepared by White House executive pastry chef Susie Morrison, will round out the meal with a sweet note for dessert.

Musical performances by Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and Penn Masala, a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania featuring the sounds of India, will close the night.

"Finally, after the last plates are cleared -- with new connections forged, and old ones strengthened -- guests will end their evening walking across a moonlit lawn," the first lady said.

"There they will be greeted by hundreds of glowing lanterns guiding them home, illuminating their pathway with all the warmth and love and laughter we hope they take away from our time together."

