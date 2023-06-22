Trending
June 22, 2023

Vice Media to be sold for $225M to buyers including Fortress Investment Group

By Doug Cunningham
A group of Vice Media's creditors on Thursday won a bid to acquire the company for $225 million, ending its bankruptcy proceedings upon the approval of the deal. File Photo by aawiseman/Flickr
June 22 (UPI) -- A group of buyers including Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management won a bid to acquire Vice Media on Thursday.

The group, made up of creditors for the media company, placed a bid of $225 million to make the acquisition, The New York Times, CNBC and CNN reported.

In an internal memo, Vice said it would present the case to a bankruptcy court on Friday and expected the deal to close.

"Today we filed a notice with the bankruptcy court designating the "stalking horse bidder" as the successful bidder for the company," the memo said. "It still hasn't been finalized by the court but once it is, it will mark an important milestone on the road to long-term financial health and stability for VMG."

Vice Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May after defaulting on a $250 million loan.

The sale, if approved by the bankruptcy court, will end Vice's bankruptcy proceedings.

Vice said in its internal statement that it received "multiple bids" for the company but "none of the other bids rose to the level of being deemed a superior bid."

GoDigital reportedly bid $300 million for Vice Media, but that bid was turned down, CNBC reported.

"Our offer was significantly more than the stalking horse bid by the sellers," GoDigital told CNBC. "The sellers chose to turn down this opportunity even though it was a bid higher than their own."

Vice said it expects the transaction to close on or around July 7.

The value of Vice Media, which operates Vice News, Vice Studios, Refinery29 and the Virtue ad agency, was $5.7 billion in 2017.

