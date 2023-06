Overstock.com won the bankruptcy bidding for Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday. File Photo by Mike Mozart/Wikimedia Commons.

June 22 (UPI) -- E-commerce retailer Overstock.com won a bankruptcy auction to purchase Bed Bath & Beyond's intellectual property and digital assets, court records filed Thursday showed. The successful sale of the assets to Overstock.com, which specializes in selling home decor, furniture, bedding, and other closeout merchandise, for $21.5 million must still be approved in a hearing on Tuesday, the court documents stated. Advertisement

The New Jersey-based federal bankruptcy court also selected the software company Ten TwentyFour, which helps owners maximize vacation rental revenues as Beyond Pricing, as the backup bidder. Jowa Brands was also selected as a backup bidder for Bed Bath and Beyond's Wamsutta brand of sheets and towels.

The sale price matches a "stalking horse" bid that Overstock last week.

In January, Bed Bath & Beyond defaulted on its credit and in February, it attempted a last-ditch stock offering to try and avoid bankruptcy. The company had 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations, and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations when it ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

The purchase will not keep Bed Bath & Beyond's brick-and-mortar stores open.

The court said it will have a separate auction for Buy Buy Baby next week. That chain sells baby clothes, furniture and other goods.

