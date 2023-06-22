Breaking News
U.S. Coast Guard reports 'catastrophic loss' of submersible near Titanic wreck
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2023 / 2:56 PM

George Santos' $500,000 bail backers revealed to be his father, aunt

By Matt Bernardini
New York Rep. George Santos's father and aunt were the guarantors of his $500,000 bail, a court filing on Thursday revealed. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
New York Rep. George Santos's father and aunt were the guarantors of his $500,000 bail, a court filing on Thursday revealed. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Court filings on Thursday revealed that the secret backers of Rep. George Santos' bail money were his father and aunt.

Gercino dos Santos, the New York congressman's father, and Elma Preven, his aunt, put up the $500,000 to set the freshman congressman free after he was arrested on 13 criminal counts last month.

Advertisement

Santos had fought to keep their identities secret, but a federal judge in the Eastern District of New York ordered their identities to be revealed on Thursday.

"Although neither Suretor secured the Bond with cash or property, each agreed to be personally responsible for Defendant's compliance," Magistrate Judge Anne Shields said in the order to unveil their identities.

RELATED Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against Santos, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The Justice Department alleged he used campaign contributions for personal expenses, falsely collected more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits by claiming to be unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic and lied to Congress on financial disclosure forms.

Advertisement

Among the alleged lies on financial disclosure forms, Santos claimed to have earned $750,000 in salary from the Devolder Organization LLC, a Florida-based entity he solely owned.

RELATED George Santos' attorney asks court to withhold names of donors who raised $500,000 bond

He also claimed to have received between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in dividends from the Devolder Organization LLC. He also falsely claimed to have had checking account deposits between $100,001 and $250,000 and savings accounts worth between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000.

Santos pleaded not guilty last month and has called the indictment a witch hunt.

"I'm going to fight my battle. I'm going to deliver. I'm going to fight the witch hunt. I'm going to take care of clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that," Santos said.

RELATED Judge orders names released of Rep. George Santos bail backers

Latest Headlines

GOP senators back bill to weaken worker power by amending labor law
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
GOP senators back bill to weaken worker power by amending labor law
June 22 (UPI) -- Idaho Republican U.S. Senator Jim Risch is targeting labor unions with a bill that would amend core federal labor laws to re-define a labor slowdown by maritime workers as an unfair labor practice.
Government isn't obligated to provide water to Navajo Nation, Supreme Court says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Government isn't obligated to provide water to Navajo Nation, Supreme Court says
June 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the U.S. government is not obligated to provide the Navajo Nation with water.
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities
June 22 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he's suing the Biden administration in a bid to stop private agencies from accrediting Florida universities that get federal funds.
Vice Media to be sold for $225M to buyers including Fortress Investment Group
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vice Media to be sold for $225M to buyers including Fortress Investment Group
June 22 (UPI) -- Vice Media said in an internal communication Thursday that a group of buyers including Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital, will acquire Vice.
Joe Biden, Narendra Modi to announce deals to boost U.S., India cooperation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden, Narendra Modi to announce deals to boost U.S., India cooperation
June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to announce a package of new defense and technology agreements during the Modi's state visit to the White House on Thursday.
New hurricane center director: Warming climate to worsen storm surge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New hurricane center director: Warming climate to worsen storm surge
Mike Brennan, the new director of the National Hurricane Center, pointing to a warming climate, said storm surge is "going to be worse," expanding into places not prone to high water levels in the past.
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Twin tornadoes developed along a highway near Akron, Colo., swirling side by side in an open field.
Postal Service reveals Forever stamp honoring late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Postal Service reveals Forever stamp honoring late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis
June 22 (UPI) -- A U.S. Postal Service revealed a stamp celebrating late civil rights icon and Rep. John Lewis on Wednesday as a part of seven new stamp subjects for 2023.
Overstock wins bid to buy Bed Bath & Beyond's IP, digital assets
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Overstock wins bid to buy Bed Bath & Beyond's IP, digital assets
June 22 (UPI) -- E-commerce retailer Overstock.com won a bankruptcy auction on Thursday to purchase Bed Bath & Beyond's intellectual property and digital assets of $21.5 million but does not include its brick-and-mortar stores.
Will Hurd, moderate Texas Republican and Trump critic, announces run for president
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Will Hurd, moderate Texas Republican and Trump critic, announces run for president
June 22 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd announced Thursday he is running for president, becoming the first Texan with experience in elective office to enter the Republican primary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Submersible crew presumed dead in 'catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber'
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement