George Santos' $500,000 bail backers revealed to be his father, aunt

New York Rep. George Santos's father and aunt were the guarantors of his $500,000 bail, a court filing on Thursday revealed. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Court filings on Thursday revealed that the secret backers of Rep. George Santos' bail money were his father and aunt. Gercino dos Santos, the New York congressman's father, and Elma Preven, his aunt, put up the $500,000 to set the freshman congressman free after he was arrested on 13 criminal counts last month. Advertisement

Santos had fought to keep their identities secret, but a federal judge in the Eastern District of New York ordered their identities to be revealed on Thursday.

"Although neither Suretor secured the Bond with cash or property, each agreed to be personally responsible for Defendant's compliance," Magistrate Judge Anne Shields said in the order to unveil their identities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against Santos, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The Justice Department alleged he used campaign contributions for personal expenses, falsely collected more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits by claiming to be unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic and lied to Congress on financial disclosure forms.

Among the alleged lies on financial disclosure forms, Santos claimed to have earned $750,000 in salary from the Devolder Organization LLC, a Florida-based entity he solely owned.

He also claimed to have received between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in dividends from the Devolder Organization LLC. He also falsely claimed to have had checking account deposits between $100,001 and $250,000 and savings accounts worth between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000.

Santos pleaded not guilty last month and has called the indictment a witch hunt.

"I'm going to fight my battle. I'm going to deliver. I'm going to fight the witch hunt. I'm going to take care of clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that," Santos said.