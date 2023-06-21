Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 1:20 PM

FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics

By Patrick Hilsman
The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Amazon Wednesday, alleging the company used deceptive "dark pattern" methods to trick customers into subscribing to Amazon Prime and to deter them from canceling subscriptions. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE
The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Amazon Wednesday, alleging the company used deceptive "dark pattern" methods to trick customers into subscribing to Amazon Prime and to deter them from canceling subscriptions. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

June 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint Wednesday against Amazon, alleging the company tricked customers into enrolling in its Prime subscription service and made it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

"The Federal Trade Commission is taking action against Amazon.com Inc. for its years-long effort to enroll customers into its Prime program without their consent or knowledge," the FTC said in a news release Wednesday.

Advertisement

"In a complaint filed today the FTC charges that Amazon has knowingly duped millions of customers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime," the FTC said.

The FTC said Amazon violated the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act by using "dark patterns."

RELATED Bernie Sanders launches Senate investigation into Amazon warehouse conditions

"Specifically, Amazon used manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs known as 'dark patterns' to trick customers into enrolling in automatically renewing Amazon Prime subscriptions," the FTC continued.

"Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing significant money," said FTC Chairperson Lina Khan.

In September, the FTC released a report on "dark patterns," alleging that the practice has become widespread.

RELATED iRobot shares rise 19% after British competition watchdog approves Amazon merger

"These tactics include advertisements designed to look like independent, editorial content; comparison shopping sites that claim to be neutral but really rank companies based on compensation; and countdown timers designed to make consumers believe they only have a limited time to purchase a product or service when the offer is not actually time-limited," the FTC said in the report.

Advertisement

According to the report, "deceptive subscription sellers may saddle consumers with recurring payments for products and services they never intended to purchase or that they do not wish to continue purchasing."

The FTC said Amazon's checkout process is tainted by "dark patterns."

RELATED Amazon settles privacy lawsuit over Ring camera videos

"During Amazon's online checkout process, consumers were faced with numerous opportunities to subscribe to Amazon Prime at $14.99/month. In many cases, the option to purchase items on Amazon without subscribing to prime was more difficult for consumers to locate," the FTC said.

The commission also alleges that Amazon made cancelations deliberately confusing.

"The FTC charges that Amazon put in place a cancellation process designed to deter consumers from successfully unsubscribing from Prime," the commission said.

Latest Headlines

Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
June 21 (UPI) -- Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday they reintroduced the Equality Act to offer legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community.
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
June 21 (UPI) -- U.S. senators invited executives from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Public Investment Fund to testify as part of a hearing, examining the parties' agreement to join forces, the elected officials said Wednesday.
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency
June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency.
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outlined a new effort on Wednesday to regulate artificial intelligence, calling on his colleagues to join him.
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
June 21 (UPI) -- Taxpayers' experiences for the 2023 filing season generally improved as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said.
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
June 21 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito went on a luxury fishing trip 15 years ago with a billionaire Republican donor whose hedge fund was the subject of several high court rulings in which Alito never recused himself.
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
June 21 (UPI) -- OceanGate, the company that made the missing Titanic submersible, faced warnings about the safety of the vessel before it went missing Sunday during an expedition.
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate GOP presidential debate
June 20 (UPI) -- Fox News announced Tuesday that network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely
June 21 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday there will likely be more interest rate hikes before the end of the year because inflation is still well above where it should be despite having slowed.
Utah school district returns Bible to shelves after reversing ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Utah school district returns Bible to shelves after reversing ban
June 21 (UPI) -- A Utah school district that earlier pulled the Bible from its bookshelves in the ongoing nationwide book ban controversy reversed its decision on Tuesday after receiving strong criticism from conservatives.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement