VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency

"By creating multiple avenues for persons to report sexual harassment or sexual assault incidents, the VA removes barriers to reporting and creates a quicker path for VA to investigate and take appropriate action," said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough (pictured, 2021).

June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency. "Today the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors can now report incidents of sexual assault or sexual harassment, at VA facilities by calling 1-800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411, option 9)," the VA said in a press release Wednesday. Advertisement

"Whenever someone calls the hotline, they will be able to confidentially report incidents of sexual assault or harassment that occur at VA facilities," the VA said, adding that the call center will be staffed 24/7.

The hotline is part of the VA's "no wrong door" policy, which seeks to tackle the issue of sexual misconduct.

Last year's annual report on sexual assault involving members of the U.S. Armed Forces found a 13% rise in sexual assaults among service members.

"By creating multiple avenues for persons to report sexual harassment or sexual assault incidents, the VA removes barriers to reporting and creates a quicker path for VA to investigate and take appropriate action," said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

In addition to the hotline, the VA says it has implemented a series of new policies to enforce its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment.

"VA has taken many steps in recent years to prevent and address sexual harassment and sexual assault at VA facilities, and to support survivors," the Administration said.

"These steps include designating points of contact at VA facilities to accept reports of harassment from Veterans and visitors; implementing Veteran safety surveys; providing bystander intervention training for staff and Veterans; encouraging employees and Veterans to take the White Ribbon VA Pledge to never commit, excuse, or stay silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence," the VA continued.

