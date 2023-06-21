Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 2:19 PM

VA sets up hotline for reporting sexual assault, harassment at agency

By Patrick Hilsman
The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency. "By creating multiple avenues for persons to report sexual harassment or sexual assault incidents, the VA removes barriers to reporting and creates a quicker path for VA to investigate and take appropriate action," said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough (pictured, 2021). File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI
The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency. "By creating multiple avenues for persons to report sexual harassment or sexual assault incidents, the VA removes barriers to reporting and creates a quicker path for VA to investigate and take appropriate action," said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough (pictured, 2021). File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a hotline for people to report sexual assault or harassment at facilities run by the agency.

"Today the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors can now report incidents of sexual assault or sexual harassment, at VA facilities by calling 1-800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411, option 9)," the VA said in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Whenever someone calls the hotline, they will be able to confidentially report incidents of sexual assault or harassment that occur at VA facilities," the VA said, adding that the call center will be staffed 24/7.

The hotline is part of the VA's "no wrong door" policy, which seeks to tackle the issue of sexual misconduct.

RELATED Veterans Affairs signs new bargaining agreement with nurses union

Last year's annual report on sexual assault involving members of the U.S. Armed Forces found a 13% rise in sexual assaults among service members.

"By creating multiple avenues for persons to report sexual harassment or sexual assault incidents, the VA removes barriers to reporting and creates a quicker path for VA to investigate and take appropriate action," said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

In addition to the hotline, the VA says it has implemented a series of new policies to enforce its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment.

Advertisement

"VA has taken many steps in recent years to prevent and address sexual harassment and sexual assault at VA facilities, and to support survivors," the Administration said.

"These steps include designating points of contact at VA facilities to accept reports of harassment from Veterans and visitors; implementing Veteran safety surveys; providing bystander intervention training for staff and Veterans; encouraging employees and Veterans to take the White Ribbon VA Pledge to never commit, excuse, or stay silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence," the VA continued.

RELATED Senate Democrats defeat GOP resolution to stop VA from providing abortions

Read More

VA says more than 500,000 veterans have filed PACT Act claims on toxic exposure

Latest Headlines

Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act in House, Senate
June 21 (UPI) -- Democrats in the House and Senate said Wednesday they reintroduced the Equality Act to offer legal protections for the LGBTQ+ community.
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
PGA Tour, Saudi-funded LIV Golf asked to testify at Senate hearing
June 21 (UPI) -- U.S. senators invited executives from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Public Investment Fund to testify as part of a hearing, examining the parties' agreement to join forces, the elected officials said Wednesday.
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework
June 21 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outlined a new effort on Wednesday to regulate artificial intelligence, calling on his colleagues to join him.
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023
June 21 (UPI) -- Taxpayers' experiences for the 2023 filing season generally improved as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said.
FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FTC files complaint against Amazon for deceptive tactics
June 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint Wednesday against Amazon, alleging the company tricked customers into enrolling in its Prime subscription service and made it difficult to cancel subscriptions.
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: Samuel Alito took luxury fishing trip paid by wealthy GOP donor
June 21 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito went on a luxury fishing trip 15 years ago with a billionaire Republican donor whose hedge fund was the subject of several high court rulings in which Alito never recused himself.
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Experts had raised safety concerns about missing Titanic sub
June 21 (UPI) -- OceanGate, the company that made the missing Titanic submersible, faced warnings about the safety of the vessel before it went missing Sunday during an expedition.
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate GOP presidential debate
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Fox News' Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to moderate GOP presidential debate
June 20 (UPI) -- Fox News announced Tuesday that network hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate on Aug. 23 in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Congress more interest rate hikes are likely
June 21 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday there will likely be more interest rate hikes before the end of the year because inflation is still well above where it should be despite having slowed.
Utah school district returns Bible to shelves after reversing ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Utah school district returns Bible to shelves after reversing ban
June 21 (UPI) -- A Utah school district that earlier pulled the Bible from its bookshelves in the ongoing nationwide book ban controversy reversed its decision on Tuesday after receiving strong criticism from conservatives.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
U.S. Coast Guard: 'Underwater noises' detected in search for missing sub
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Judge orders New York Rep. George Santos' bond sponsors to be revealed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement