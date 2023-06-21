Trending
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 1:26 PM

Report says IRS improved processing time of tax returns, refunds in 2023

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
Paying taxes for the 2023 filing season generally improved for most Americans as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Paying taxes for the 2023 filing season generally improved for most Americans as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Taxpayers' experiences for the 2023 filing season generally improved as the Internal Revenue Service processed returns and issued refunds more quickly than in the past, the National Taxpayer Advocate service said Wednesday.

According to a report released by the organization that is an independent group within the IRS, the IRS reduced its backlog of unprocessed paper-filed original tax returns from 13.3 million at the end of the 2022 filing season to 2.6 million at the end of the 2023 filing season. That represents a reduction of 80% and marks a return to pre-pandemic levels.

"The IRS caught up in processing paper-filed original Forms 1040 and various business returns; refunds were generally issued quickly; and taxpayers calling the IRS were much more likely to get through -- and with substantially shorter wait times," National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins said in a statement. "Overall, the difference between the 2022 filing season and the 2023 filing season was like night and day."

A large amount of the delays that the IRS experienced involved the Employee Retention Credit, a refundable tax credit Congress authorized to encourage employers to retain employees during the COVID‑19 pandemic. The program allows employers to receive up to $26,000 per employee. The report said that the IRS had received a large number of fraudulent claims and has placed promoter claims involving the ERC on its "Dirty Dozen" list of tax scams.

"If the IRS pays out claims quickly without taking the time to review them individually, it will be making some payments to individuals potentially engaged in fraud," Collins said. "If it takes the time to review claims individually, legitimate businesses who need the funds Congress authorized to help them stay afloat may not receive them in time."

Wednesday's report also urged Congress to delegate more funding to the IRS to help it upgrade its information technology and reduce delays in refunds.

"[W]ith adequate funding, leadership prioritization, and appropriate oversight from Congress, I believe the IRS will make considerable progress in the next three to five years in helping taxpayers comply with their tax obligations as painlessly as possible," Collins said.

TurboTax set to pay out $141 million settlement to defrauded tax filers

Tax Day 2023: Americans see smaller refunds as pandemic programs end

In speech to nation, Biden praises bipartisanship on deal that averted financial crisis

