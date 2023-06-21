Trending
U.S. News
June 21, 2023 / 2:16 PM

Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework

By Matt Bernardini
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Congress to create a new regulatory framework for AI on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Congress to create a new regulatory framework for AI on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

June 21 (UPI) -- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outlined a new effort on Wednesday to regulate artificial intelligence, calling on his colleagues to join him.

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Schumer called on lawmakers to support his plan, called the Security, Accountability, Foundations, Explain Innovation Framework. The plan seeks to counter the potential job loss, national security and misinformation risks that AI brings.

"AI could be our most spectacular innovation yet, a force that could ignite a new era of technological advancement, scientific discovery, and industrial might," Schumer said. "The first issue we must tackle is encouraging, not stifling, innovation. But if people don't think innovation can be done safely, that will stifle AI's development and even prevent us from moving forward."

Schumer said that Congress should hear from the top minds in the industry, and consider innovation as a guiding factor when crafting policy.

RELATED Biden to meet with tech industry execs in California on dangers of AI

Some of those minds have begun issuing warnings about the threat that AI poses to humans. Earlier this year, Elon Musk and thousands of tech leaders called for a six-month pause in the AI race to prevent "profound risks to society and humanity."

Last month, Sam Altman, chief executive officer of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, the artificial intelligence pioneer known as the 'Godfather of AI' who recently quit Google to focus on AI threat issues, joined hundreds of tech leaders to sign a single-sentence, 22-word "Statement on AI Risk."

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war." The statement was posted by the San Francisco-based nonprofit Center for AI Safety on its website.

RELATED European Parliament adopts negotiating position on AI Act

A bipartisan bill was introduced on Tuesday that would create a commission to review, recommend and establish regulations for AI.

RELATED America, Britain to 'lead together' on AI, tech and more, Rishi Sunak says

