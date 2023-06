1/3

Demolition of the damaged area of I-95 was completed in four days, ahead of schedule. Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Thanking work crews for their round-the-clock dedication, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shaprio said Tuesday the collapsed portion of the I-95 in northeast Philadelphia will reopen this coming weekend. The news puts the highway's reopening ahead of schedule. Advertisement

Shapiro last weekend estimated the damage would be fixed within two weeks.

Crews have been working non-stop to fix the collapsed section of highway, which has remained closed in both directions.

Police have been escorting trucks carrying heavy equipment through traffic to the work site to ensure things move as quickly as possible.

Demolition of the damaged area was completed in four days, ahead of schedule.

President Joe Biden flew over the site and spoke with officials in charge on Saturday.

An elevated portion of the interstate collapsed last after a transport truck crashed and caught fire on a ramp below it. The truck driver was later found dead in the debris.

The interstate is a key artery, connecting Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C.

"Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend," Shapiro said in a statement.

"We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we've completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That's all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners - and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen."