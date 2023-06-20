Trending
Missing Titanic submersible has less than 2 days of oxygen left, officials say

By Matt Bernardini
1/3
The OceanGate submersible, which meant missing Sunday while on its way to explore the wreckage from the Titanic. Photo courtesy of OceanGate
The OceanGate submersible, which meant missing Sunday while on its way to explore the wreckage from the Titanic. Photo courtesy of OceanGate

June 20 (UPI) -- The missing manned submersible lost on its way to view the Titanic will run out of oxygen in less than two days, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday.

The submersible, which is part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that offers passengers a chance to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, went missing with five people on Sunday.

At a Tuesday update at 1 p.m. EDT, Coast Guard officials said less than 40 hours of oxygen remain aboard the vessel.

The Coast Guard and the Department of Defense's U.S. Transportation Command said U.S. military is moving assets to help with the search.

RELATED On missing submersible: aviator, diver, businessmen and a teen who loves sci-fi

"The Navy is working to coordinate assets with the USCG and the unified command. We will give you more details as we get assets and personnel in place," a Navy spokesperson told CNN.

Five people were aboard the submersible, including a pilot and four mission specialists.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet are among the members of the expedition.

RELATED Missing Titanic sub: Loss of contact could indicate power failure

Also on board were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, as well as British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

While nothing has been found, the Coast Guard did say that visibility has improved for searches.

"Visibility was very foggy yesterday with very little to no visibility, but was increasing today and they were expecting much better conditions from an aerial search perspective," Chief Petty Officer Robert Simpson, with the 1st Coast Guard District Public Affairs Office, said Tuesday, according to NBC News.

RELATED Search for missing submersible shows public's deep fascination for Titanic

The White House said Tuesday that it was closely watching the search and said that it wants the Coast Guard to continue to participate.

"All of us, including the president express our thoughts to the crew on board, as well as to the no doubt worried family members back on shore -- and we're just gonna, we're gonna keep looking, keep the search going," National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, according to CNN.

