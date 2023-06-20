Fire officials point to lithium-ion batteries in NYC e-bike shop fire that killed 4

June 20 (UPI) -- Four people died in a fire at a e-bike repair shop in lower Manhattan Tuesday. Two people are reportedly in critical condition.

The fire broke out at around 12:15 a.m. at 80 Madison St. and set the shop, which was in a six-story building that is also home to residential units, on fire.

"It's very clear that this was caused by lithium-ion batteries e-bikes," said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh told a press conference Tuesday.

According to police, six people were taken to local hospitals, where four of them died. The other two are in critical condition.

New York City Chief Fire Marshall Daniel Flynn said the shop previously had received citations for improper storage and had been fined $1,600.

City officials have warned previously of fire risks associated with e-bikes, with at least 140 fires caused by the vehicles last year. At least six people were killed, including two young girls, and 140 injured in those fires, according to city officials.

Last year the FDNY posted a video to Instagram in which Flynn urged city residents to safety recharge and store their e-bike lithium batteries.

"Understand that they are great and convenient for us to use in our communities, but they do pose some risk, so when you buy these for your children don't let them charge inside your children's bedroom," Flynn said.

In March, New York City banned the sale of e-bikes that don't meet specific safety standards as well as the refurbishment of lithium-ion batteries. That same months, Mayor Eric Adams said he intended to create a fire marshal task force to address the issue.