U.S. News
June 20, 2023 / 10:16 PM

Georgia election workers cleared of 'unsubstantiated' 2020 fraud claims

By Sheri Walsh
Former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye Moss is comforted by her mother Rudy Freeman (R) as she testifies before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday, Georgia Election Board investigators dismissed a case, alleging election fraud during the 2020 election by the two Fulton County poll workers, as "false and unsubstantiated." File photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye Moss is comforted by her mother Rudy Freeman (R) as she testifies before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday, Georgia Election Board investigators dismissed a case, alleging election fraud during the 2020 election by the two Fulton County poll workers, as "false and unsubstantiated." File photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Georgia Election Board investigators have dismissed a case, alleging election fraud by two Fulton County poll workers following the 2020 presidential election, as "false and unsubstantiated."

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, gained national attention after social media posts, by supporters of former President Donald Trump, falsely claimed to show the women committing election fraud.

"We remain diligent and dedicated to looking into real claims of voter fraud," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wrote Tuesday in a statement.

"We are glad the state election board finally put this issue to rest. False claims and knowingly false allegations made against these election workers have done tremendous harm," he added. "Election workers deserve our praise for being on the front lines."

RELATED Biden honors officers, election officials on Jan. 6 anniversary

Freeman and Moss have filed a defamation lawsuit -- which is still pending -- against Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani, who they say advanced false claims about a video showing the women scanning ballots hidden in suitcases at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to the investigation.

"The suitcases they claim we had were issued ballot boxes that we use every election," Moss told ABC News last November.

Another video showed Freeman handing her daughter a small item, which some alleged was a USB drive. Freeman confirmed it was only ginger mints she kept in her purse.

RELATED Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies

"I've lost my name and I've lost my reputation, I've lost my sense of security, all because a group of people starting with No. 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter Shaye, to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen," Freeman testified before the House select committee's Jan. 6 hearings last year.

"There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere," Freeman said during her testimony. "Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen, who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of the pandemic."

The election allegations were proven false by investigators from Georgia's Secretary of State's office, along with special agents from the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who conducted interviews with witnesses and reviewed "entire unedited security video footage of the events in question."

According to the report, Georgia Elections Board investigators found the social media posts were created by a third party who "admitted he created a fake account and confirmed the content that was posted on the account was fake," the report said.

"This serves as further evidence that Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss -- while doing their patriotic duty and serving their community -- were simply collateral damage in a coordinated effort to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election," attorney Von DuBose, who represented the women, said in a statement.

"Lies about Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss have been proven false over and over again, and those who perpetuate them should be held accountable."

Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani, OAN over election fraud claims

