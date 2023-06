Pratt and Whitney, which manufactures engines for the F-35 fighter jet (pictured), on Tuesday announced a $206 million investment for their Georgia facility. File Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry / UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Pratt & Whitney announced Tuesday that it will be investing $206 million to expand the aircraft engine manufacturer's business in Columbus, Ga. The announcement came at the Paris air show at Le Bourget, which is held every two years as a defense-industry trade fair. Advertisement

The investment will go toward new machinery and for an 81,000-square-foot expansion for the company's Columbus Engine Center.

The company says it will partner with Georgia QuickStart to help recruit new employees and that the investment will create about 400 new jobs by 2028 by significantly increasing the overhaul capacity of the facility.

"Not every state has the opportunity to announce new jobs and opportunities with an industry leader and great partner like Pratt & Whitney," said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

"We remain committed to supporting manufacturing jobs in Georgia and see an incredible opportunity to expand our workforce and our company's capabilities in Columbus," said Pratt & Whitney President Shane Eddy.

Pratt & Whitney is a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies.