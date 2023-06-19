Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case

1/3

Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to view evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to view evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled Monday. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart issued the protective order to limit what Trump can discuss about the case with others, including through social media. If he shares information with people not directly involved in the case without a judge's permission, he could face criminal contempt charges. Advertisement

The order also prohibits Trump's aide and co-defendant Walter Nauta from disseminating restricted information about the case.

"The discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the court," Reinhart wrote.

The order comes at the request of the Justice Department.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, and has maintained his innocence in the case.

The Justice Department alleges that Trump unlawfully kept classified intelligence documents and did not comply with government requests to return them.

The documents include intelligence briefings related to various foreign countries, foreign military capabilities and nuclear capabilities. There also are documents relating to communications with a leader of a foreign country and information about military attacks by a foreign country.

Trump also is accused of making false statements and representations about the classified documents.

According to the indictment, 102 documents were seized by the FBI from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home. Twenty-seven documents were discovered in his office, including six marked "Top Secret," 18 marked "Secret" and three marked "Confidential."