Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 19, 2023 / 2:19 PM

Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to view evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to view evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to view evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart issued the protective order to limit what Trump can discuss about the case with others, including through social media. If he shares information with people not directly involved in the case without a judge's permission, he could face criminal contempt charges.

Advertisement

The order also prohibits Trump's aide and co-defendant Walter Nauta from disseminating restricted information about the case.

"The discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the court," Reinhart wrote.

RELATED Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case

The order comes at the request of the Justice Department.

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, and has maintained his innocence in the case.

Advertisement

The Justice Department alleges that Trump unlawfully kept classified intelligence documents and did not comply with government requests to return them.

RELATED Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case

The documents include intelligence briefings related to various foreign countries, foreign military capabilities and nuclear capabilities. There also are documents relating to communications with a leader of a foreign country and information about military attacks by a foreign country.

Trump also is accused of making false statements and representations about the classified documents.

According to the indictment, 102 documents were seized by the FBI from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home. Twenty-seven documents were discovered in his office, including six marked "Top Secret," 18 marked "Secret" and three marked "Confidential."

RELATED Donald Trump, Boris Johnson aim for second acts under cloud of crimes

Latest Headlines

Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages
June 18 (UPI) -- Three workers at Bohemian Club have filed a class action lawsuit against the secretive retreat for the powerful alleging wage theft and other labor violations.
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
June 19 (UPI) -- Libraries have been at the receiving end of book challenges, threats and new laws. Now, some worry a federal appeals court could chip away at longstanding protections.
Biden, DeSantis to hold competing fundraisers during visit to California's Bay Area
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, DeSantis to hold competing fundraisers during visit to California's Bay Area
June 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to California's Bay Area Monday for separate campaign stops as the 2024 candidates ramped up fundraising efforts in the Golden State.
At least 1 dead, 20 injured following tornado in Louin, Mississippi
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 20 injured following tornado in Louin, Mississippi
At least one fatality and numerous injuries have been reported after a confirmed tornado caused catastrophic damage in the small, central Mississippi town of Louin.
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth federal holiday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth federal holiday
June 19 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth, the U.S. federal holiday celebrating the end of the slavery of African Americans in Texas in 1865.
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that erupted during a party held in a downtown St. Louis office building that resulted in 10 people, mostly minors, shot, including one fatally.
Kansas lawmakers received more than 90 letters with 'suspicious' white powder
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Kansas lawmakers received more than 90 letters with 'suspicious' white powder
June 18 (UPI) -- The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating more than 90 incidents of letters being sent to Kansas lawmakers containing a "suspicious" white powder.
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- The Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington state has canceled the second day of performances Sunday after a mass shooting Saturday night left two dead and three injured.
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died and 20 others were injured during a mass shooting after Juneteenth celebrations in Illinois, witnesses and officials said Sunday.
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
June 17 (UPI) -- Utah officials must give a permit to a group that organizes drag shows after a federal judge found that the city of St. George had violated the group's First Amendment rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Girl raped by father should have received abortion access, U.N. tells Peru
Girl raped by father should have received abortion access, U.N. tells Peru
Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany
Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany
At least 11 dead, 20 missing after 'extratropical cyclone' in Brazil
At least 11 dead, 20 missing after 'extratropical cyclone' in Brazil
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages
Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement