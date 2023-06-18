Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2023 / 3:42 PM / Updated at 1:30 PM

Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for powerful, sued by workers over wages

By Adam Schrader
Three workers at Bohemian Club have filed a class action lawsuit against the secretive retreat for the powerful alleging wage theft and other labor violations. Photo courtesy of Binksternet/Wikimedia Commons
Three workers at Bohemian Club have filed a class action lawsuit against the secretive retreat for the powerful alleging wage theft and other labor violations. Photo courtesy of Binksternet/Wikimedia Commons

June 18 (UPI) -- Three workers at Bohemian Club have filed a class action lawsuit against the secretive retreat for the powerful, alleging wage theft and other labor violations.

The lawsuit was filed by Anthony Gregg, Shawn Granger, and Wallid Saad against the club -- which has counted former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon among its members -- in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. They have demanded a jury trial.

Advertisement

The Bohemian Club is an organization that operates a network of summer camps at its infamous Bohemian Grove grounds in Monte Rio, Calif., for powerful "gentlemen" who are either connected professionally to the arts or have "demonstrated love" for literature, art, music and theater.

The organization's Monastery Camp, one of its most prestigious, was also named in the lawsuit. Among its members are executives of Fortune 500 companies and prominent government officials.

Advertisement

Each such camp is led by a "Camp Captain" that is responsible for the food, drinks, accommodations and finances at their respective camps on the Bohemian Grove campus.

The three workers, who served as valets, had each been employed by the club and primarily worked for the Monastery Camp until 2022, according to the lawsuit obtained by UPI. The workers said that valets were required to work more than 15 hours per day seven days a week.

The workers allege that Bohemian Grove and its codefendants violated the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act, as well as California's Labor Code and a California Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Order by failing to pay them a minimum wage or overtime.

RELATED Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law

The exclusive club also failed to pay employees premium wages for missing meals or missed breaks. The club also allegedly stiffed workers on their final paychecks and failed to maintain accurate employment records as required by law.

"Bohemian Club receives payments from each individual camp for the items and services that camp attendees use during the club events. Finances from the Bohemian Club and the camps are highly intertwined," the lawsuit reads.

"Bohemian Club directly financially benefits from services provided by the defendant Monastery Camp and other Bohemian Grove camps."

Advertisement

Sam Singer, a spokesman for the Bohemian Club, told UPI in an email Monday the club hasn't been served in the lawsuit and that the workers were never employed by the club.

"The club will vigorously defend itself in this action, as it would in any other meritless lawsuit. The Bohemian Club has always valued and respected its employees, and that includes our commitment to full compliance with all applicable wage and hour laws and regulations," Singer said.

The workers noted that Monastery Camp and the dozens of other camps that make up the Bohemian Club are not each incorporated as a business but collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in dues and other fees from their members that are used to hire and pay the valets.

"Bohemian Club is aware that camps are not legal entities, but their camps are employing valets to work off-the-clock and being paid under-the-table," the lawsuit reads.

The workers allege that Monastery Camp captain William Dawson, who also serves as the treasurer for the larger Bohemian Club, personally directed the valets to falsify payroll records and work off-the-clock without allowing them to collect tips.

Other alleged abuses outlined by the lawsuit include restricting their access to phone calls and forcing them to handwash the underwear of billionaire club members.

Advertisement

This article has been updated to include comments from a spokesman for the Bohemian Club.

Read More

Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules Wadsworth Museum accuses former worker of criminal wiretapping amid lawsuit battle

Latest Headlines

Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Judge blocks Donald Trump from sharing evidence in classified documents case
June 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to keep evidence in the federal classified documents case in Florida, and he will not be allowed to view evidence without his attorneys present, a federal judge ruled.
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas libraries case has lawyers, publishers worried about legal precedents
June 19 (UPI) -- Libraries have been at the receiving end of book challenges, threats and new laws. Now, some worry a federal appeals court could chip away at longstanding protections.
Biden, DeSantis to hold competing fundraisers during visit to California's Bay Area
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, DeSantis to hold competing fundraisers during visit to California's Bay Area
June 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel to California's Bay Area Monday for separate campaign stops as the 2024 candidates ramped up fundraising efforts in the Golden State.
At least 1 dead, 20 injured following tornado in Louin, Mississippi
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 20 injured following tornado in Louin, Mississippi
At least one fatality and numerous injuries have been reported after a confirmed tornado caused catastrophic damage in the small, central Mississippi town of Louin.
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth federal holiday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth federal holiday
June 19 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth, the U.S. federal holiday celebrating the end of the slavery of African Americans in Texas in 1865.
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that erupted during a party held in a downtown St. Louis office building that resulted in 10 people, mostly minors, shot, including one fatally.
Kansas lawmakers received more than 90 letters with 'suspicious' white powder
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Kansas lawmakers received more than 90 letters with 'suspicious' white powder
June 18 (UPI) -- The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating more than 90 incidents of letters being sent to Kansas lawmakers containing a "suspicious" white powder.
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- The Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington state has canceled the second day of performances Sunday after a mass shooting Saturday night left two dead and three injured.
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died and 20 others were injured during a mass shooting after Juneteenth celebrations in Illinois, witnesses and officials said Sunday.
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
June 17 (UPI) -- Utah officials must give a permit to a group that organizes drag shows after a federal judge found that the city of St. George had violated the group's First Amendment rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Girl raped by father should have received abortion access, U.N. tells Peru
Girl raped by father should have received abortion access, U.N. tells Peru
Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany
Woman dies, friend injured after American man attacks them on hiking trail in Germany
At least 11 dead, 20 missing after 'extratropical cyclone' in Brazil
At least 11 dead, 20 missing after 'extratropical cyclone' in Brazil
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
Ukrainian counteroffensive retakes village in southern Zaporizhzhia region
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
1 killed, 9 shot at St. Louis office building party
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement