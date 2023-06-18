Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2023 / 3:26 PM

Kansas lawmakers received more than 90 letters with 'suspicious' white powder

By Joe Fisher
Rep. Tory Marie Blew, R-Great Bend, Kan., said on Facebook that she received one of more than 90 letters sent to Kansas legislators containing suspicious white powder. Photo courtesy of Rep. Tory Marie Blew/Facebook
Rep. Tory Marie Blew, R-Great Bend, Kan., said on Facebook that she received one of more than 90 letters sent to Kansas legislators containing suspicious white powder. Photo courtesy of Rep. Tory Marie Blew/Facebook

June 18 (UPI) -- The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating more than 90 incidents of letters being sent to Kansas lawmakers containing a "suspicious" white powder.

State legislators began receiving the letters on Friday and by Sunday more than 90 had been received, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

"Today, KBI agents working alongside the FBI, KDHE, OSFM, Kansas National Guard, KHP, and several local police departments, sheriff's offices, and fire departments have responded after mail was received by legislators and other public officials containing a suspicious white powder," the KBI posted on Facebook.

The substances that have been tested have not been explosive or biohazardous, ABC News reported. The letters have reportedly been received largely by Republican lawmakers.

Rep. Tory Marie Blew, R-Great Bend, Kan., said on Facebook that she received one of the letters.

"I don't know all the details, but as of now only Republican legislators have received this package," she wrote. "This is not okay."

The KBI and other agencies, utilizing hazmat teams, are continuing to collect the letters and investigate the incidents. The KBI asks for similar incidents to be reported to 1-800-KSCRIME.

Advertisement

Read More

Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case Suspect in Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty to state charges Capitol Police: Threats against Congress dropped in 2022, remain high

Latest Headlines

Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for the powerful, sued by workers for alleged wage theft
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Bohemian Grove, a secretive club for the powerful, sued by workers for alleged wage theft
June 18 (UPI) -- Three workers at Bohemian Club have filed a class action lawsuit against the secretive retreat for the powerful alleging wage theft and other labor violations.
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- The Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington state has canceled the second day of performances Sunday after a mass shooting Saturday night left two dead and three injured.
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
June 18 (UPI) -- At least one person has died and 20 others were injured during a mass shooting after Juneteenth celebrations in Illinois, witnesses and officials said Sunday.
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Utah drag show must be given permit after St. George violated First Amendment, judge rules
June 17 (UPI) -- Utah officials must give a permit to a group that organizes drag shows after a federal judge found that the city of St. George had violated the group's First Amendment rights.
Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees
June 17 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged three men who allegedly harassed two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio and vandalized the home of one of the victims.
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
June 17 (UPI) -- More than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $186 million have been seized by U.S. Coast Guard, officials said Friday.
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
June 17 (UPI) -- A car collision caused speeding driver in Minneapolis left five people dead on Saturday, including one child, police said.
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered the first speech of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign to a friendly crowd of union workers gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday.
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
June 17 (UPI) -- At least 17 people were injured on Saturday when a bus collided with two vehicles and a building in Baltimore.
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
Mass shooting after Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 1 dead, 20 injured
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
Over 14K pounds of cocaine worth more than $186M seized by U.S. Coast Guard
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Beyond Wonderland music festival canceled after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
Girl raped by father should have received abortion access, U.N. tells Peru
Girl raped by father should have received abortion access, U.N. tells Peru
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement