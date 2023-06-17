Advertisement
U.S. News
June 17, 2023 / 3:14 PM

Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says

By Simon Druker
1/5
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (C) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (R) address President Joe Biden while receiving a briefing Saturday after surveying the damage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (C) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (R) address President Joe Biden while receiving a briefing Saturday after surveying the damage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of the Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally.

Shapiro, a first-term Democrat, made the announcement at a news conference.

Advertisement

This marks the first time officials have given any sort of a timeline on the project, since it first collapsed a week ago.

An elevated portion of the interstate collapsed last Sunday after a transport truck crashed and caught fire on a ramp below it. The truck driver was later found dead in the debris.

RELATED Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits collapsed I-95 in Philadelphia

Traffic on the major artery, which connects Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., has been closed in both directions since that time.

Advertisement

"I can now talk a little bit more about the progress that we're making," Shapiro told reporters at a press briefing.

"Today, I can state with confidence. We will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks. We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here by these union tradesworkers."

RELATED Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire

Shapiro's announcement came as Biden flew over the construction site ahead of his first official 2024 reelection campaign rally in the city.

Biden has said the federal government will pay for the emergency repairs.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also toured the collapse site.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney praised Biden for his support Saturday.

"I didn't call him (Biden) -- he called us. He called us about this. And he was always there," Kenney said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris later kicked off their 2024 presidential reelection campaign with an event in the city.

Latest Headlines

Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
June 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Saturday ahead of a closely watched trip to China.
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
June 17 (UPI) -- A Seattle man has been charged with murder in the random shooting of a pregnant woman who was killed in her car while waiting at a red light this week.
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who has expressed anti-Semitic views has been charged transmitting threats after federal officials found references to past mass shootings and a local Jewish synagogue on his phone.
Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law
June 17 (UPI) -- A ruling issued by a federal judge has temporarily blocked most aspects of an Indiana law banning puberty blockers, gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy care for minors.
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
Northwestern Florida is picking up the pieces Saturday in the wake of deadly storms and record rainfall that killed one person and caused heavy damage across the area.
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
June 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday asked asked the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case to impose a protective order over the evidence.
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
June 16 (UPI) -- An Arizona man was killed on Friday after he was attacked by a bear, authorities said.
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
June 16 (UPI) -- The lifeless bodies of six people, including three children, were discovered in a Tennessee home after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday.
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
June 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was charged with three counts of aggravated murder on Friday, after police found him at the scene of a triple homicide.
Daniel Ellsberg, who exposed U.S. failures in Vietnam in Pentagon Papers, dies at 92
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Daniel Ellsberg, who exposed U.S. failures in Vietnam in Pentagon Papers, dies at 92
June 16 (UPI) -- Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst who famously leaked the trove of Vietnam war documents known as the Pentagon Papers, died on Friday at his home in California. He was 92.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement