Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (C) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (R) address President Joe Biden while receiving a briefing Saturday after surveying the damage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of the Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally. Shapiro, a first-term Democrat, made the announcement at a news conference. Advertisement

This marks the first time officials have given any sort of a timeline on the project, since it first collapsed a week ago.

Today, I can state with confidence: RELATED Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair We will have I-95 open within the next two weeks. We are going to get traffic moving again - thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our incredible union trade workers and our all hands on deck approach.— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 17, 2023

An elevated portion of the interstate collapsed last Sunday after a transport truck crashed and caught fire on a ramp below it. The truck driver was later found dead in the debris.

Traffic on the major artery, which connects Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., has been closed in both directions since that time.

"I can now talk a little bit more about the progress that we're making," Shapiro told reporters at a press briefing.

"Today, I can state with confidence. We will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks. We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here by these union tradesworkers."

Shapiro's announcement came as Biden flew over the construction site ahead of his first official 2024 reelection campaign rally in the city.

Biden has said the federal government will pay for the emergency repairs.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also toured the collapse site.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney praised Biden for his support Saturday.

"I didn't call him (Biden) -- he called us. He called us about this. And he was always there," Kenney said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris later kicked off their 2024 presidential reelection campaign with an event in the city.