Advertisement
U.S. News
June 17, 2023 / 4:56 PM

Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead

By Patrick Hilsman

June 17 (UPI) -- A car collision caused speeding driver in Minneapolis left five people dead on Saturday, including one child, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement issued to media outlets a state trooper spotted a car "driving in excess of the speed limit" on Interstate 35W at about 10 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Initial reports suggested the trooper pursued the speeding car, but authorities said the car exited the highway "before a traffic stop could be attempted."

After leaving the interstate, the car ran a red light on a busy city street and struck the other car, killing all five of its occupants, which included four women and one girl.

According to police, the driver of the speeding car exited the vehicle after the collision and tried to flee the scene before being apprehended and taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Minneapolis Police spokesperson Adam Kennedy told the Star Tribune "it was an absolute mess" at the scene of the accident.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

Advertisement

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said it would probably release the victim's names Monday.

"We're working diligently with getting the families notified and making sure they're identified properly," county medical examiner Lisa Estes told the newspaper.

Read More

6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash 4 people hospitalized after Tesla drives off California cliff Car crash fatalities rose in states that legalized marijuana, study shows

Latest Headlines

Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered the first speech of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign to a friendly crowd of union workers gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday.
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
June 17 (UPI) -- At least 17 people were injured on Saturday when a bus collided with two vehicles and a building in Baltimore.
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally.
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
June 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Saturday ahead of a closely watched trip to China.
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
June 17 (UPI) -- A Seattle man has been charged with murder in the random shooting of a pregnant woman who was killed in her car while waiting at a red light this week.
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who has expressed anti-Semitic views has been charged transmitting threats after federal officials found references to past mass shootings and a local Jewish synagogue on his phone.
Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law
June 17 (UPI) -- A ruling issued by a federal judge has temporarily blocked most aspects of an Indiana law banning puberty blockers, gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy care for minors.
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
Northwestern Florida is picking up the pieces Saturday in the wake of deadly storms and record rainfall that killed one person and caused heavy damage across the area.
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
June 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday asked asked the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case to impose a protective order over the evidence.
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
June 16 (UPI) -- An Arizona man was killed on Friday after he was attacked by a bear, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
Dozens of children slain in attack on Uganda school by Islamic State allies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement