Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead

June 17 (UPI) -- A car collision caused speeding driver in Minneapolis left five people dead on Saturday, including one child, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement issued to media outlets a state trooper spotted a car "driving in excess of the speed limit" on Interstate 35W at about 10 p.m. Friday.

Initial reports suggested the trooper pursued the speeding car, but authorities said the car exited the highway "before a traffic stop could be attempted."

After leaving the interstate, the car ran a red light on a busy city street and struck the other car, killing all five of its occupants, which included four women and one girl.

According to police, the driver of the speeding car exited the vehicle after the collision and tried to flee the scene before being apprehended and taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Minneapolis Police spokesperson Adam Kennedy told the Star Tribune "it was an absolute mess" at the scene of the accident.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said it would probably release the victim's names Monday.

"We're working diligently with getting the families notified and making sure they're identified properly," county medical examiner Lisa Estes told the newspaper.