June 17, 2023 / 7:35 PM

Feds charge 3 men for harassing New Hampshire Public Radio employees

By Adam Schrader
Federal authorities have charged three men who allegedly harassed two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio and vandalized the home of one of the victims. Photo courtesy of Middlesex County District Attorney/YouTube
Federal authorities have charged three men who allegedly harassed two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio and vandalized the home of one of the victims. Photo courtesy of Middlesex County District Attorney/YouTube

June 17 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged three men who allegedly harassed two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio and vandalized the home of one of the victims.

Tucker Cockerline, Michael Waselchuck and Keenan Saniatan have been charged with conspiring to commit stalking through interstate travel, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement.

Cockerline and Waselchuck were arrested Friday morning and have been detained pending a hearing scheduled for June 20. Saniatan remains at large.

The harassment and vandalism began in March and April 2022 after NHPR journalist Lauren Chooljian investigated sexual misconduct allegations against Eric Spofford, founder and former CEO of Granite Recovery Centers -- one of the largest addiction treatment providers in New England.

NHPR, using independent reporters and journalists, detailed the harassment against Chooljian in a subsequent article as the Middlesex County District Attorney and police in four towns began investigating the vandals.

Such vandalism included throwing a brick through the window of Chooljian's home in Hanover and spray painting a derogatory expletive targeting women on the front door. The vandals also targeted the home of Chooljian's family members in Concord as well as the home of her editor.

"Not only was I completely uninvolved with these incidents of vandalism, I also do not support or condone them," Spofford said in a statement through his attorney to WBUR.

"I also don't need to vandalize someone's property. I have truth on my side, and I will vindicate myself through lawful means."

The federal complaint, obtained by WBUR, alleges that an associate of Spofford recruited at least to of the suspects to carry out the vandalism. It was not immediately clear if Spofford is a target of the investigation.

"The critical role that the press plays in our society goes back to the founding of our nation," said acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

"Today's charges should send a clear message that the Department of Justice will not tolerate harassment or intimidation of journalists. If you engage in this type of vicious and vindictive behavior you will be held accountable."

If convicted, each of the men faces a sentence of up to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. The men could also face a fine of up to $250,000 and could be ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

