Advertisement
U.S. News
June 17, 2023 / 4:37 PM

Biden delivers first 2024 campaign speech to union workers in Philadelphia

By Adam Schrader
1/4
President Joe Biden receives a briefing from Archie Filshill, left, CEO of Aero Aggregate, after surveying the damage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia on Saturday. Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI
President Joe Biden receives a briefing from Archie Filshill, left, CEO of Aero Aggregate, after surveying the damage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia on Saturday. Photo by Laurence Kesterston/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered the first speech of his 2024 presidential reelection campaign to a friendly crowd of union workers gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday.

"Hello, organized labor! Union labor. There's labor and there's union labor. Folks, it feels good to be home. I'm Joe Biden. I'm Jill Biden's husband and I'm damn proud of it," the president said at the beginning of his speech, noting that his wife is a "card-carrying member" of her union.

Advertisement

Biden, 80, chose to make Philadelphia his first stop because the battleground city plays an important role in his campaign efforts. The president successfully flipped the city during the 2020 presidential election, winning it from former President Donald Trump -- who had been picked by its voters in 2016.

Advertisement

The president called the oration a "speech about the future of this country" and "not a campaign speech" as he reflected on his record of addressing issues that carried over from the Trump administration, such as "broken" supply chains and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says

He touted his efforts in dropping the unemployment rate in the country to nearly a 50-year low and creating millions of jobs, including 800,000 manufacturing jobs, as well as inflation dropping to "half of what it was a year ago."

The campaign speech also came after Biden won the endorsement of many of the nation's most powerful unions, including the AFL-CIO, American Federation of Teachers and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees -- many of the members of which were in the crowd Saturday.

"We're coming together!" Biden said with energy, noting that several environmental organizations have also already given him their endorsements.

RELATED Biden administration announces $930M to improve middle mile Internet infrastructure

He added, "There are a lot of politicians in this country who cannot say the word 'union.' You know I'm not one of them. I'm proud to say the word. I'm proud to be most pro-union president in American history."

"Wall Street didn't build America. You did," Biden said, striking a populist message of support for the middle class. "If the investment bankers in this country went on strike tomorrow, nobody would much notice at this point. If this room didn't show up for work tomorrow, the whole country would come to a grinding halt."

Advertisement

Biden also got laughs from the crowd for quieting their cheers so he could make the point that it is "time to end the trickle-down economics theory" where "if the wealthy do well, we all do well."

RELATED U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in Busan after latest North Korean missile launch

"We decided to replace this theory with what the press is now calling 'Bidenomics.' I don't know what the hell that is, but it's working," Biden said. "It's about building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out, not the top down. Because when the middle class does well, everybody does well."

In his speech, Biden also hit out at his predecessor and Republican frontrunner, without referring to Trump by name, for his stances on foreign policy and making infrastructure improvements a "punch line."

Before his speech, Biden took a helicopter tour to view the damage from the collapsed section of the Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, which Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday will reopen to traffic within two weeks.

"Our allies in Europe and around the world heard the last president saying our foreign policy was 'America First' and for the first time since World War II, our friends began to wonder if the United States could be relied on," Biden said.

Advertisement

"Now, look at where we are today. We've united NATO in a way that it has never been united before."

Latest Headlines

Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Speeding driver crashes in Minneapolis, leaving five dead
June 17 (UPI) -- A car collision caused speeding driver in Minneapolis left five people dead on Saturday, including one child, police said.
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At least 17 injured in Baltimore bus accident
June 17 (UPI) -- At least 17 people were injured on Saturday when a bus collided with two vehicles and a building in Baltimore.
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally.
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit
June 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Saturday ahead of a closely watched trip to China.
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
June 17 (UPI) -- A Seattle man has been charged with murder in the random shooting of a pregnant woman who was killed in her car while waiting at a red light this week.
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who has expressed anti-Semitic views has been charged transmitting threats after federal officials found references to past mass shootings and a local Jewish synagogue on his phone.
Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law
June 17 (UPI) -- A ruling issued by a federal judge has temporarily blocked most aspects of an Indiana law banning puberty blockers, gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy care for minors.
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
Northwestern Florida is picking up the pieces Saturday in the wake of deadly storms and record rainfall that killed one person and caused heavy damage across the area.
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
June 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday asked asked the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case to impose a protective order over the evidence.
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
June 16 (UPI) -- An Arizona man was killed on Friday after he was attacked by a bear, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement