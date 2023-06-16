Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children

June 16 (UPI) -- The lifeless bodies of six people, including three children, were discovered in a Tennessee home after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday.

Local authorities say they have identified the deceased gunman as the estranged husband of one of the victims.

Jasper, Tenn., police and Marion County deputies received reports of shots fired at about 9 p.m. EDT Thursday. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they discovered a private residence on fire.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police discovered the six bodies, along with a seventh person who was still alive but who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The survivor was flown to a local hospital for treatment, and the six victims were sent to Nashville for autopsies.

One of the six bodies discovered is believed to be the shooter, authorities said.

Sheriff Bo Burnett confirmed that Gary Barnett, 48, was the suspected shooter and that among the victims were his estranged wife, Regina, her two grandchildren, her daughter Britney, and another unnamed adult.

Burnett told WTVC NewsChannel 9 "it's a domestic situation, evidently that has been ongoing for a pretty good while."

Last month, Regina filed a restraining order against Barnett.

In court documents, Regina said, "My soon to be (ex) husband threatened to shoot me and he verbally abuses me every day. He also threatened to shoot my dog."

"He also has anywhere from 50 to 60 guns in his room. I am afraid he will get drunk and shoot me," Regina added.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.