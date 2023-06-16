Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 16, 2023 / 5:15 PM

Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7

By Matt Bernardini
Chad Doerman was charged in the slaying of his three young sons on Friday. Photo courtesy of Clermont Sheriff's office
Chad Doerman was charged in the slaying of his three young sons on Friday. Photo courtesy of Clermont Sheriff's office

June 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his young sons on Friday, after police found him at the scene of a triple homicide.

Chad Doerman, 32, was charged in the killings of his three young sons. His arrest came after a young girl was seen running in the street, screaming that her father "was killing everyone."

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege that Doerman lined up his three young sons, aged 3, 4 and 7, and "executed" them with a rifle in a planned attack, according to NBC News.

The Clermont Sheriff's office said that they received a call on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. from a woman saying "her babies had been shot." When police arrived at the residence, they found Doerman sitting on a doorstep.

RELATED Justice Department finds systemic abuses by police, city in George Floyd's death

The police discovered the three boys in the yard and performed life saving measures, but all three died at the scene.

The mother was reportedly shot in the hand and was transported to University Hospital in Cincinnati for the non-life-threatening injury.

David Gast, with the Clermont County prosecutor's office, said Doerman planned out the events.

RELATED Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to help ISIS kill U.S. troops, attack 9/11 Memorial

"In an act of just incomprehensible cruelty the father that stands before you lined up his three young boys and he executed them in his own home with a rifle," Gast said, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

"We know that one of the boys was able to flee into a field near the home and again we know from his admission, (the) father hunted that boy down, drug him back to the property, and executed him in front of witnesses," Gast added.

RELATED Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train

Latest Headlines

Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
June 16 (UPI) -- The lifeless bodies of six people, including three children, were discovered in a Tennessee home after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday.
Daniel Ellsberg, who exposed U.S. failures in Vietnam in Pentagon Papers, dies at 92
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Daniel Ellsberg, who exposed U.S. failures in Vietnam in Pentagon Papers, dies at 92
June 16 (UPI) -- Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst who famously leaked the trove of Vietnam war documents known as the Pentagon Papers, died on Friday at his home in California. He was 92.
President Joe Biden intends to nominate Mandy Cohen as CDC director
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden intends to nominate Mandy Cohen as CDC director
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced his plans to nominate Mandy Cohen as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.
Donald Trump attorney Jim Trusty withdraws from another case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump attorney Jim Trusty withdraws from another case
June 16 (UPI) -- Attorney Jim Trusty has pulled out of another Donald Trump court case, asking to withdraw from the former president's defamation suit against CNN on Friday.
Tropical wave could become depression with Atlantic hurricane season underway
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tropical wave could become depression with Atlantic hurricane season underway
June 16 (UPI) -- A tropical depression could form in the Atlantic Ocean as early as the next 48 hours, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday.
Teamsters vote to authorize UPS strike unless new labor deal is reached by July 31
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Teamsters vote to authorize UPS strike unless new labor deal is reached by July 31
June 16 (UPI) -- Teamsters union members working at UPS have voted 97% in favor of authorizing a strike at UPS if no new labor contract is reached by July 31. The union represents 340,000 UPS workers.
Justice Department finds systemic abuses by police, city in George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department finds systemic abuses by police, city in George Floyd's death
June 16 (UPI) -- The Minneapolis Police Department and the city of Minneapolis have a track record of excessive force and unfairly targeting Black people, the U.S. attorney general found.
Gunman guilty of 63 charges in Pittsburgh synagogue mass slaying
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gunman guilty of 63 charges in Pittsburgh synagogue mass slaying
June 16 (UPI) -- Robert Bowers was found guilty Friday of all 63 federal charges in the massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue -- the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Iowa Supreme Court split decision leaves 20-week abortion ban in place
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Iowa Supreme Court split decision leaves 20-week abortion ban in place
June 16 (UPI) -- Iowa's highest court on Friday reached a split decision, meaning a more-restrictive ban on abortion in that state will not move forward, leaving the current approximate 20-week window for the procedure in place.
Biden administration announces $930M to improve middle mile Internet infrastructure
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration announces $930M to improve middle mile Internet infrastructure
June 16 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Friday announced a $930 million investment to improve Internet access across 35 states and Puerto Rico.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
Xi Jinping welcomes Bill Gates as 'first American friend' to visit Beijing this year
Disney CFO Christine McCarthy to step down
Disney CFO Christine McCarthy to step down
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
South Korea salvages failed North Korean rocket wreckage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement