Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Lackluster demand, lower crude oil prices, keeping retail gas prices stable

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Crude oil prices, which account for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump, have been range-bound for the better part of a month, helping to keep a lid on retail gasoline prices. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Crude oil prices, which account for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump, have been range-bound for the better part of a month, helping to keep a lid on retail gasoline prices. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- A lull in demand following the long Memorial Day holiday weekend and range-bound crude oil prices are factors keeping a lid on prices at the pump, data show.

Travel club AAA put the national average retail price at $3.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Friday, unchanged from week-ago levels and only 5 cents per gallon higher than this time last month.

Advertisement

The price of crude oil, which accounts for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump, has been equally stable. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of crude oil, was trading at $80 per barrel in late April, but has been stuck in the mid-$70 range ever since.

Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said demand may have leveled off a bit after the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. Federal data this week showed gas demand faltered somewhat from week-ago levels.

RELATED U.S. industrial activity sputtered in May

"Drivers are benefiting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year," he added. "And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now."

Advertisement

The national average retail price was $5.00 per gallon at this time last year. Prices last year were supported in large part by sanctions imposed on Russia, a major crude oil producer, for its invasion of Ukraine.

Markets have since adjusted to the loss of Russian oil, with support from the likes of the United States and Norway.

RELATED U.S. retail sales remain strong despite inflationary pressures

A forecast from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the Energy Department, puts gasoline demand above year-ago levels, but not by much. EIA said gasoline consumption grows by 110,000 barrels per day, or just 1%, relative to 2022.

EIA forecasts a $3.39 average gas price this year, compared with $3.97 for 2022.

RELATED ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation

Latest Headlines

January trial date set for E. Jean Carroll's $10M defamation suit against Trump
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
January trial date set for E. Jean Carroll's $10M defamation suit against Trump
June 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge has set a January trial date to hear E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump that was first filed four years ago.
Russian charged for involvement in ransomware conspiracy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Russian charged for involvement in ransomware conspiracy
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. federal prosecutors have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Russian hacker with being part of a conspiracy that targeted more than 1,000 victims with ransomware attacks that netted tens of millions of dollars.
Texas bans transgender women from female collegiate sports
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas bans transgender women from female collegiate sports
June 16 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed legislation banning transgender athletes from competing in collegiate sports designated for the sex that match their gender identity.
Tornado kills 3, injures dozens in Perryton as storms clear Texas panhandle
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tornado kills 3, injures dozens in Perryton as storms clear Texas panhandle
June 15 (UPI) -- A tornado tore through the small town of Perryton on Thursday night, killing three people and injuring dozens more after thunderstorms and extreme weather hit the southern United States for a second day.
Thieves who stole Warhol, Pollock paintings and sports memorabilia face federal charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Thieves who stole Warhol, Pollock paintings and sports memorabilia face federal charges
June 15 (UPI) -- A band of thieves that allegedly stole priceless paintings by artists Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock among other pricey artifacts is facing federal charges for heists dating back over 20 years.
Wadsworth Museum accuses former worker of criminal wiretapping amid lawsuit battle
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Wadsworth Museum accuses former worker of criminal wiretapping amid lawsuit battle
June 15 (UPI) -- The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, Conn., has accused a former worker of criminal wiretapping amid a federal lawsuit battle.
Michigan man who fought for ISIS sentenced to 14 years
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Michigan man who fought for ISIS sentenced to 14 years
June 15 (UPI) -- A Dearborn, Mich., man who was captured in Syria in 2018 while fighting for the Islamic State, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday.
Grand jury indicts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on 6 counts in intel leak
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on 6 counts in intel leak
June 15 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Massachusetts Air National Guardsmen Jack Teixeira for six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relation to the national defense.
Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida executes convicted murderer Duane Owen
June 15 (UPI) -- Florida executed convicted murderer Duane Owen on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch effort seeking a delay.
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
June 15 (UPI) -- Florida's College Board will not not remove teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity from its Advanced Placement programs, the organization announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
Bus full of seniors headed to casino crashes with truck in Canada; at least 15 people dead
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
U.S., Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands giving new air-defense aid to Ukraine
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
ECB hikes interest rates, citing projections of 'too high' inflation
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement