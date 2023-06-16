1/2

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) lays a stone at a memorial bench as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (C) and Rabbi Jeffrey Myers (R) look on at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2022. On Friday, Robert Bowers was found guilty on all 63 federal charges in the massacre of 11 Jewish worshippers there in 2018. File Photo by David Maxwell/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Robert Bowers was found guilty Friday of all 63 federal charges in the massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue. He could get the death penalty for the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. The charges included 33 counts directly related to the deaths of the 11 worshipers, including hate crimes and charges of obstructing the free exercise of religion. Advertisement

Slain were Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.

The jury will decide next whether to sentence Bowers to the death penalty or life in prison. The penalty phase of the trial is expected to start after a one-week break.

Prosecutors said Bowers, 50, had a history of expressing anti-Semitic hatred in social media accounts and, according to police, he shouted, "All Jews must die!" during the massacre.

Federal public defender Elisa A. Long told the jury during closing arguments, "There is no dispute that on Oct. 27, 2018, Robert Bowers entered the Tree of Life synagogue with an AR-15 ... and shot every person he saw," she told jurors. "In the process, he killed 11 innocent people."

She tried to convince the jury that Bowers' intent was not to kill all Jews or stop Jews from practicing their religion during the attack but to stop the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, an organization Bowers thought was bringing "invaders" into the country.

U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan disputed that motive, saying in his rebuttal that Bowers focused on any Jew he could find to kill or try to kill.

"These weren't people engaging in refugee assistance. These were people trying to practice their faith," Olshan said.

