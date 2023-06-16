Trending
June 16, 2023 / 3:02 PM

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Mandy Cohen as CDC director

By Patrick Hilsman
President Joe Biden announced Friday his intent to nominate former North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. File Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Wikimedia Commons
President Joe Biden announced Friday his intent to nominate former North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. File Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Wikimedia Commons

June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced his plans to nominate Mandy Cohen as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.

"Dr. Cohen is one of the nation's top physicians and health leaders with experience leading large and complex organizations, and a proven track record protecting Americans' health and safety," Biden said in a statement Friday.

Cohen served as the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services between 2017 and 2021. During her tenue she is credited with updating the Controlled Substances Reporting System, to help identify opioid misuse as well as leading the Healthy Opportunities initiative, a test program to provide Medicaid recipients with housing and transportation.

"As secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Cohen developed innovative and nationally recognized programs that improved the health and lives of families across the state," Biden said.

"Dr. Cohen has been recognized by leaders from both parties for her ability find common ground and put complex policy into action. I look forward to working with Dr. Cohen as she leads our nation's finest scientists and public health experts with integrity and transparency," Biden continued.

Outgoing CDC director Rochelle P. Walensky praised her successor's appointment.

"I congratulate Dr. Mandy Cohen on her appointment to serve as the 20th CDC director. Dr. Cohen is a respected public health leader who helped North Carolina successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and has dedicated her career to improving health outcomes for all Americans," Walensky said.

"I can think of no better hands in which to leave this agency during a critical time in history," Walensky continued.

The White House announced last month that Walensky would depart the position.

